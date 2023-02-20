Sport / Other Sport

Weather the key factor amid hopes that racing can resume at Vaal

Trainers Mike de Kock and Sean Tarry to decide whether Lushozi Shoop and Silver Hills run at Vaal or Turffontein

20 February 2023 - 14:46 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Forget about the tipsters, the only prediction highveld racing fans want to be correct on Tuesday is the weather forecast. After the loss of four meetings last week, it is hoped racing can resume at the Vaal.

Happily, the word from the national weather bureau is for “clear skies and sunny”. There is no mention of rain.

If the eight-race programme at the Vaal gets the green light, top trainers Mike de Kock and Sean Tarry have decisions to make about two three-year-olds, Lushozi Shoop and Silver Hills. Both are entered for the Vaal and at Turffontein on Wednesday night.

Understandably, the two conditioners are likely to wait until the Vaal meeting has got the go-ahead before making their decisions.

Lushozi Scoop — entered for the third race at the Vaal — is a daughter of What A Winter who cost Hollywood R800,000 when purchased as a yearling from Hemel ’n Aarde Stud.

The filly made a pleasing debut at Turffontein last month and the Vaal race — or the ninth at Turffontein on Wednesday evening — will reveal more about the three-year-old's ability.

While there is little difference in the prize money of the two races, De Kock might opt for the Turffontein tace as Lushozi Shoop is drawn in pole position in the 1,450m race. Her biggest danger is likely to be Weichong Marwing’s runner, Vitellius.

If De Kock decides on the Vaal race, the opposition will include Tarry’s daughter of Canford Cliffs, Whatyouwaitingfor.

Lushozi Shoop races in the colours of the Hollywood Syndicate and the KwaZulu-Natal betting operator was in the news last week with Turftalk revealing they intended injecting a further R10m into KwaZulu-Natal racing.

There has, however, been no word from Hollywood on whether the invitation to run their star filly, Make It Snappy, in the Breeders Cup in November would be accepted or declined.

Tarry is likely to favour Turffontein’s Egoli Mile for his Silvano filly, Silver Hills, as the first prize for the race is R109,375 compared with R68,750 at the Vaal.

The Turffontein race is a tougher contest with several useful three-year-olds in the line-up including Arividicio, Laguna Verde, Meridius and the KwaZulu-Natal raider, Captainofthegreen.

Apart from Lushozu Shoop, Keagan De Melo has six other booked rides at the Vaal and it is particularly interesting that he will partner Toffas rather than R7m buy, Celestial City, in the seventh race.

De Melo rode Celestial City in his most recent start when he failed to justify favouritism and it is likely Tarry offered him the ride again.

However, this season’s leading jockey appears to prefer the chance of Toffas who won his most recent race at Turffontein by two lengths. Kabelo Matsunyane will partner Celestial City for the first time.

Both Climate Control and Celestial City’s stablemate, Invincible Warrior, rate each-way chances in this 1,600m handicap.

De Melo rides Gavin van Zyl’s four-year-old, Mr Molony, in the final leg of the Pick Six but unfortunately the gelding is drawn practically in the nearby Vaal river. Black Lightning has a better barrier and — reverting to a shorter trip — can go well in the hands of apprentice Donald Geerthsen.

VAAL SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Simply Magic (7) Damned If I Do (3) Silk Garden (8) Have A Party

2nd Race: (1) Fish Eagle (2) Black Egret (4) Magic Prince (5) Giocatore

3rd Race: (1) Lushozi Shoop (2) Whatyouwaitingfor (3) There She Goes (7) Samoa

4th Race: (4) Silver Hills (3) Raratonga Rose (5) Quiet Rebellion (2) Kind Judy

5th Race: (1) Red Maple (8) Stunning Kitten (3) Tinder Dry (10) Angel's Wish

6th Race: (3) Go Flichity (2) Namaqua Blossom (5) Rosy Lemon (1) Dark Travel

7th Race: (3) Toffas (9) Celestial City (1) Climate Control (2) Invincible Warrior

8th Race: (3) Black Lightning (2) Just Eminent (4) Oyster King (1) Mr Molony

De Melo could have Dettori as rival in California

Season’s leading rider could take on legendary jockey if Make It Snappy gets green light
Sport
1 week ago

Argentinian-breds can play leading roles at Vaal

South Boy and Civil Princess are among the nine runners trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren is sending to the Free State track
Sport
1 week ago

Strydom postpones retirement after winning Fillies Guineas

I can’t stop now, says veteran champion jockey after big win at Turffontein
Sport
2 weeks ago

Tarry’s expensive colt chases second career win at Vaal

Celestial City will fight it out with seven rivals at Free State track and is drawn favourably
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Proteas remain miles behind the rest as World Cup ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Bid for Man United gathers steam with four ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
I understand their frustration: Zwane on being ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Chiefs stunned by Arrows ahead of Soweto Derby
Sport / Soccer
5.
He looked like a Bok again, says Bulls coach on ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Two jockeys suspended after scuffles at Greyville

Sport / Other Sport

Reverse role for bookmaker Michael in eighth race at Turffontein

Sport / Other Sport

Koster predicts Kommetdieding can make his mark in the stallion ranks

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.