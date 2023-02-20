Weather the key factor amid hopes that racing can resume at Vaal

Rand is off its worst levels of last week but still remains weak
SA’s corporates must rethink their flawed CSR models or risk rising anti-business feeling, community protests and legal action against them by previously disadvantaged communities
Trade agreements with EU and UK mean manufacturers can’t do it alone, Naamsa says
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
Proliferation of 5G network gets the credit, but also its trade-in programme
Business Day TV spoke to Sowetan journalist Noxolo Sibiya
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Data shows that some of the engine rooms of the global economy face catastrophic hazards such as rising sea levels, river flooding and wildfires
Attacking brand of cricket is required to book a semifinal spot, says Laura Wolvaardt
‘Navalny’, about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category
Forget about the tipsters, the only prediction highveld racing fans want to be correct on Tuesday is the weather forecast. After the loss of four meetings last week, it is hoped racing can resume at the Vaal.
Happily, the word from the national weather bureau is for “clear skies and sunny”. There is no mention of rain.
If the eight-race programme at the Vaal gets the green light, top trainers Mike de Kock and Sean Tarry have decisions to make about two three-year-olds, Lushozi Shoop and Silver Hills. Both are entered for the Vaal and at Turffontein on Wednesday night.
Understandably, the two conditioners are likely to wait until the Vaal meeting has got the go-ahead before making their decisions.
Lushozi Scoop — entered for the third race at the Vaal — is a daughter of What A Winter who cost Hollywood R800,000 when purchased as a yearling from Hemel ’n Aarde Stud.
The filly made a pleasing debut at Turffontein last month and the Vaal race — or the ninth at Turffontein on Wednesday evening — will reveal more about the three-year-old's ability.
While there is little difference in the prize money of the two races, De Kock might opt for the Turffontein tace as Lushozi Shoop is drawn in pole position in the 1,450m race. Her biggest danger is likely to be Weichong Marwing’s runner, Vitellius.
If De Kock decides on the Vaal race, the opposition will include Tarry’s daughter of Canford Cliffs, Whatyouwaitingfor.
Lushozi Shoop races in the colours of the Hollywood Syndicate and the KwaZulu-Natal betting operator was in the news last week with Turftalk revealing they intended injecting a further R10m into KwaZulu-Natal racing.
There has, however, been no word from Hollywood on whether the invitation to run their star filly, Make It Snappy, in the Breeders Cup in November would be accepted or declined.
Tarry is likely to favour Turffontein’s Egoli Mile for his Silvano filly, Silver Hills, as the first prize for the race is R109,375 compared with R68,750 at the Vaal.
The Turffontein race is a tougher contest with several useful three-year-olds in the line-up including Arividicio, Laguna Verde, Meridius and the KwaZulu-Natal raider, Captainofthegreen.
Apart from Lushozu Shoop, Keagan De Melo has six other booked rides at the Vaal and it is particularly interesting that he will partner Toffas rather than R7m buy, Celestial City, in the seventh race.
De Melo rode Celestial City in his most recent start when he failed to justify favouritism and it is likely Tarry offered him the ride again.
However, this season’s leading jockey appears to prefer the chance of Toffas who won his most recent race at Turffontein by two lengths. Kabelo Matsunyane will partner Celestial City for the first time.
Both Climate Control and Celestial City’s stablemate, Invincible Warrior, rate each-way chances in this 1,600m handicap.
De Melo rides Gavin van Zyl’s four-year-old, Mr Molony, in the final leg of the Pick Six but unfortunately the gelding is drawn practically in the nearby Vaal river. Black Lightning has a better barrier and — reverting to a shorter trip — can go well in the hands of apprentice Donald Geerthsen.
VAAL SELECTIONS
1st Race: (1) Simply Magic (7) Damned If I Do (3) Silk Garden (8) Have A Party
2nd Race: (1) Fish Eagle (2) Black Egret (4) Magic Prince (5) Giocatore
3rd Race: (1) Lushozi Shoop (2) Whatyouwaitingfor (3) There She Goes (7) Samoa
4th Race: (4) Silver Hills (3) Raratonga Rose (5) Quiet Rebellion (2) Kind Judy
5th Race: (1) Red Maple (8) Stunning Kitten (3) Tinder Dry (10) Angel's Wish
6th Race: (3) Go Flichity (2) Namaqua Blossom (5) Rosy Lemon (1) Dark Travel
7th Race: (3) Toffas (9) Celestial City (1) Climate Control (2) Invincible Warrior
8th Race: (3) Black Lightning (2) Just Eminent (4) Oyster King (1) Mr Molony
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Weather the key factor amid hopes that racing can resume at Vaal
Trainers Mike de Kock and Sean Tarry to decide whether Lushozi Shoop and Silver Hills run at Vaal or Turffontein
Forget about the tipsters, the only prediction highveld racing fans want to be correct on Tuesday is the weather forecast. After the loss of four meetings last week, it is hoped racing can resume at the Vaal.
Happily, the word from the national weather bureau is for “clear skies and sunny”. There is no mention of rain.
If the eight-race programme at the Vaal gets the green light, top trainers Mike de Kock and Sean Tarry have decisions to make about two three-year-olds, Lushozi Shoop and Silver Hills. Both are entered for the Vaal and at Turffontein on Wednesday night.
Understandably, the two conditioners are likely to wait until the Vaal meeting has got the go-ahead before making their decisions.
Lushozi Scoop — entered for the third race at the Vaal — is a daughter of What A Winter who cost Hollywood R800,000 when purchased as a yearling from Hemel ’n Aarde Stud.
The filly made a pleasing debut at Turffontein last month and the Vaal race — or the ninth at Turffontein on Wednesday evening — will reveal more about the three-year-old's ability.
While there is little difference in the prize money of the two races, De Kock might opt for the Turffontein tace as Lushozi Shoop is drawn in pole position in the 1,450m race. Her biggest danger is likely to be Weichong Marwing’s runner, Vitellius.
If De Kock decides on the Vaal race, the opposition will include Tarry’s daughter of Canford Cliffs, Whatyouwaitingfor.
Lushozi Shoop races in the colours of the Hollywood Syndicate and the KwaZulu-Natal betting operator was in the news last week with Turftalk revealing they intended injecting a further R10m into KwaZulu-Natal racing.
There has, however, been no word from Hollywood on whether the invitation to run their star filly, Make It Snappy, in the Breeders Cup in November would be accepted or declined.
Tarry is likely to favour Turffontein’s Egoli Mile for his Silvano filly, Silver Hills, as the first prize for the race is R109,375 compared with R68,750 at the Vaal.
The Turffontein race is a tougher contest with several useful three-year-olds in the line-up including Arividicio, Laguna Verde, Meridius and the KwaZulu-Natal raider, Captainofthegreen.
Apart from Lushozu Shoop, Keagan De Melo has six other booked rides at the Vaal and it is particularly interesting that he will partner Toffas rather than R7m buy, Celestial City, in the seventh race.
De Melo rode Celestial City in his most recent start when he failed to justify favouritism and it is likely Tarry offered him the ride again.
However, this season’s leading jockey appears to prefer the chance of Toffas who won his most recent race at Turffontein by two lengths. Kabelo Matsunyane will partner Celestial City for the first time.
Both Climate Control and Celestial City’s stablemate, Invincible Warrior, rate each-way chances in this 1,600m handicap.
De Melo rides Gavin van Zyl’s four-year-old, Mr Molony, in the final leg of the Pick Six but unfortunately the gelding is drawn practically in the nearby Vaal river. Black Lightning has a better barrier and — reverting to a shorter trip — can go well in the hands of apprentice Donald Geerthsen.
VAAL SELECTIONS
1st Race: (1) Simply Magic (7) Damned If I Do (3) Silk Garden (8) Have A Party
2nd Race: (1) Fish Eagle (2) Black Egret (4) Magic Prince (5) Giocatore
3rd Race: (1) Lushozi Shoop (2) Whatyouwaitingfor (3) There She Goes (7) Samoa
4th Race: (4) Silver Hills (3) Raratonga Rose (5) Quiet Rebellion (2) Kind Judy
5th Race: (1) Red Maple (8) Stunning Kitten (3) Tinder Dry (10) Angel's Wish
6th Race: (3) Go Flichity (2) Namaqua Blossom (5) Rosy Lemon (1) Dark Travel
7th Race: (3) Toffas (9) Celestial City (1) Climate Control (2) Invincible Warrior
8th Race: (3) Black Lightning (2) Just Eminent (4) Oyster King (1) Mr Molony
De Melo could have Dettori as rival in California
Argentinian-breds can play leading roles at Vaal
Strydom postpones retirement after winning Fillies Guineas
Tarry’s expensive colt chases second career win at Vaal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Two jockeys suspended after scuffles at Greyville
Reverse role for bookmaker Michael in eighth race at Turffontein
Koster predicts Kommetdieding can make his mark in the stallion ranks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.