Tarry’s expensive colt chases second career win at Vaal

Sean Tarry will be disappointed that Princess Calla failed to win last Saturday’s Cape Flying Championship but the former champion trainer will be concentrating on his R7m colt, Celestial City, at the Vaal on Thursday.
Though the choicely bred son of Silvano started his career in good style, winning on debut at Turffontein in November, this has been followed by three visits to the No 2 box.
Celestial City takes on seven rivals in the sixth race at the Free State track and from a favourable draw should notch his second win.
The runner with the highest merit-rating in this 2,000m contest is Ashley Fortune’s three-year-old, Total Protection. His form includes a third behind Puerto Manzano in last month’s London News Stakes.
However, backing the son of Ideal World comes with risks attached as he refused to jump with his field on his latest outing. If on better behaviour this time, he could throw down a challenge to Celestial City.
Tarry also runs another three-year-old, Future Pearl, who wasn’t a cheap buy at R525,000. The son of Futura has won two of his seven starts and receives 1.5kg from his stable companion.
Jockey S’manga Khumalo had a winnerless day at Kenilworth last Saturday with Sparkling Water’s no-show in the WSB Met the biggest disappointment.
Now in third place on the national jockeys’ log, Khumalo has six booked rides at the Vaal and the pick of the sextet should be Wind Water in the seventh race.
With Keagan De Melo not riding at the meeting, Khumalo has got the call-up for Wind Water, who is chasing a hat-trick following two wins at Turffontein.
The Hollywood Syndicate got on the board at Kenilworth last Saturday courtesy of their four-year-old, Going Up. Their year younger Umthombo Wolwazi may pose the main threat to Wind Water.
The Hollywood Syndicate paid R100,000 for Umthombo Wolwazi as a yearling and the son of Elusive Fort has recouped double that outlay with three wins from 10 starts.
Another son of Elusive Fort, Existentialist, is worth including in exotic perms as Fabian Habib’s runner carries a low weight of 52.5kg with Chase Maujean booked for the ride.
Gavin Lerena went close to winning last Saturday’s Met and his mount, Sheldon, will have his supporters despite having to concede 6kg to stablemate Wind Water.
The joker in the pack could be Lucky Houdalakis’s sprinter, Lucy English, who could be a factor if ready to fire after a long break. She is at her home track and running over her optimum trip of 1,000m.
Earlier in the meeting, Phillip Vermeulen’s three-year-old, Slinky Mapimpi, will be at cramped odds to leave the maiden ranks when the colt contests the third race. With three seconds to his name, the son of Coup De Grace can beat home Fast Duty and Broadway.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (5) Courageous (2) Circle Of Grace (6) Heirloom (8) Troppo Veloce
2nd Race: No Selection
3rd Race (1) Slinky Mapimpi (2) Fast Duty (4) Broadway (9) Count Your Chances
4th Race: (3) Supreme Quest (2) Hollywoodbound (1) Marigold Hotel (4) Gilded Butterfly
5th Race: (6) Timeforthat (3) Oyster King (2) Wondering Star (10) Big City Girl
6th Race: (6) Celestial City (1) Total Protection (7) Future Pearl (4) The Brief
7th Race: (8) Wind Water (9) Umthombo Wolwazi (2) Sheldon (6) Lucy English
8th Race: (6) Aga Heat (1) Cold Fact (5) Silver Winter (4) Golden Aspen
9th Race: (1) Lil Miss Moneybags (5) Defender Of Rights (6) Gin And Tonic (4) Princess Ilaria
