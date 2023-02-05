Strydom postpones retirement after winning Fillies Guineas

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
Build One SA has 10 policies it believes can transform SA
The cases are two sisters who travelled from Malawi in January
Party has half of the committee; the DA has no councillors serving
Gold producer remains cash flush and debt free as it flags improved takings
SA has not experienced one day without scheduled power outages this year
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
Oleksii Reznikov could be replaced by head of military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov
Tottenham striker becomes the club’s all-time top scorer
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
Veteran jockey Piere Strydom has put his retirement on hold after winning Saturday’s Wilgerbosdrift Fillies Guineas at Turffontein on 25-1 chance Lady Of Power.
In the post-race interview after the grade 2 race, 56-year-old Strydom said: “I am retiring at some stage, but can’t stop now.” This indicated he was keen to partner Joe Soma’s filly again in the second leg of the Triple Tiara on March 4.
Strydom employed front-running tactics on the R175,000 daughter of Master Of My Fate and they paid off as the filly plugged on gamely to Feather Boa and Reny.
An avalanche of money arrived for the favourite, Gimme A Shot, who was sent off at the short odds of 5-4. She had to settle for fifth place, about two lengths behind the winner.
It proved a red-letter day for trainer Joe Soma for not only did he win his first Guineas, he also saddled the winner of the first two races on the card.
If Gimme A Shot’s defeat wasn’t a hard enough pill for punters to swallow, worse was to come 35 minutes later when this column’s selection, Royal Victory, was snared on the line by Eye Of The Prophet in the WSB Gauteng Guineas.
Trained by Paul Matchett and sent off at 33-1, Eye Of The Prophet and Royal Victory had a battle royal over the final 200m with Rachel Venniker just prevailing on her mount, thus putting another nail in punters’ coffins.
It’s doubtful that any tipster selected the winner of both Guineas races to finish in the first four so it was understandable the Pick Six wasn’t won and R2.7m has been carried over to a future meeting.
Bookmakers countrywide probably couldn’t believe they got an upset result in the WSB Guineas as the field contained so many fancied runners including Shoemaker, Royal Victory, East Coast, Anfields Rocket, Money Heist, Le Morne and Jimmy Don.
Eye Of The Prophet — a son of Gimmethegreenlight bred by Patricia Devine — cost R200,000 as a yearling and earned more than three times that figure with his winning effort on Saturday.
Trainer Nathan Kotzen and jockey S’manga Khumalo will be gutted that they lost out by the narrowest of margins, but are likely to be back for the second leg of the Triple Crown — the SA Classic over 1,800m.
While third-placed Electric Gold was friendless in the market and started at 25-1, there was support for 10-1 shot, Jimmy Don, who earned the fourth cheque for the Erico Verdonese stable.
Big Burn was another hot favourite to bite the dust on a forgettable day for backers with Sean Tarry’s seven-time winner having to settle for third place behind 12-1 chance Rollwiththepunches.
This was an excellent feat of training by Roy Magner as his Act Of War gelding hadn’t been seen out since winning at the Vaal at the end of July.
Bred at Summerhill Stud, the R160,000 buy Rollwiththepunches lived up to his name, holding off all challengers with Big Burn coming home third.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Strydom postpones retirement after winning Fillies Guineas
I can’t stop now, says veteran champion jockey after big win at Turffontein
Veteran jockey Piere Strydom has put his retirement on hold after winning Saturday’s Wilgerbosdrift Fillies Guineas at Turffontein on 25-1 chance Lady Of Power.
In the post-race interview after the grade 2 race, 56-year-old Strydom said: “I am retiring at some stage, but can’t stop now.” This indicated he was keen to partner Joe Soma’s filly again in the second leg of the Triple Tiara on March 4.
Strydom employed front-running tactics on the R175,000 daughter of Master Of My Fate and they paid off as the filly plugged on gamely to Feather Boa and Reny.
An avalanche of money arrived for the favourite, Gimme A Shot, who was sent off at the short odds of 5-4. She had to settle for fifth place, about two lengths behind the winner.
It proved a red-letter day for trainer Joe Soma for not only did he win his first Guineas, he also saddled the winner of the first two races on the card.
If Gimme A Shot’s defeat wasn’t a hard enough pill for punters to swallow, worse was to come 35 minutes later when this column’s selection, Royal Victory, was snared on the line by Eye Of The Prophet in the WSB Gauteng Guineas.
Trained by Paul Matchett and sent off at 33-1, Eye Of The Prophet and Royal Victory had a battle royal over the final 200m with Rachel Venniker just prevailing on her mount, thus putting another nail in punters’ coffins.
It’s doubtful that any tipster selected the winner of both Guineas races to finish in the first four so it was understandable the Pick Six wasn’t won and R2.7m has been carried over to a future meeting.
Bookmakers countrywide probably couldn’t believe they got an upset result in the WSB Guineas as the field contained so many fancied runners including Shoemaker, Royal Victory, East Coast, Anfields Rocket, Money Heist, Le Morne and Jimmy Don.
Eye Of The Prophet — a son of Gimmethegreenlight bred by Patricia Devine — cost R200,000 as a yearling and earned more than three times that figure with his winning effort on Saturday.
Trainer Nathan Kotzen and jockey S’manga Khumalo will be gutted that they lost out by the narrowest of margins, but are likely to be back for the second leg of the Triple Crown — the SA Classic over 1,800m.
While third-placed Electric Gold was friendless in the market and started at 25-1, there was support for 10-1 shot, Jimmy Don, who earned the fourth cheque for the Erico Verdonese stable.
Big Burn was another hot favourite to bite the dust on a forgettable day for backers with Sean Tarry’s seven-time winner having to settle for third place behind 12-1 chance Rollwiththepunches.
This was an excellent feat of training by Roy Magner as his Act Of War gelding hadn’t been seen out since winning at the Vaal at the end of July.
Bred at Summerhill Stud, the R160,000 buy Rollwiththepunches lived up to his name, holding off all challengers with Big Burn coming home third.
Belgian jockey puts European woes behind him with Met-day treble
Rascallion best long-shot against Crawford filly in Met
Azzies bid to win Cape Flying Championship for second year in a row
Snaith stable sends 34 horses to Met meeting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Kotzen looks to beat his former boss in intriguing Gauteng Guineas
Tarry’s expensive colt chases second career win at Vaal
Gold Rush result continues Viljoen’s run of good luck
Bass-Robinson not worried about Rockpool in Cape Derby
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.