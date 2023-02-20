Coach Plummer ‘on another level’, says netball Proteas captain

Business Day TV speaks to Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital and professor at GIBS
The whole team was excited about her return, says Bongiwe Msomi
SA netball captain Bongiwe Msomi has spoken in glowing terms of the return of vastly experienced coach Norma Plummer.
The 78-year-old former Australia international made a sensational return to SA’s senior national team in November, replacing Dorette Badenhorst as the Proteas prepare for the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town in July and August.
“From the beginning, when we had her as coach from 2015 to 2019, she gave us so much confidence in terms of trusting and believing in ourselves as players,” Msomi said.
“She changed the vibe in the team and ensured everyone felt at home. From there, we have seen the likes of Khanyisa Chawane getting a chance to be part of the Proteas and getting court time.
City’s Netball Legacy Project creates opportunities.As the Netball World Cup 2023 approaches, the programmes will enhance the sport and encourage youth participation. Read more: https://t.co/pCBuUYzry7#CTNews pic.twitter.com/vg8Kd9IDuk— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) February 20, 2023
“Being coached by her was just fantastic — everyone knows she is one of the best coaches in the world. We went to the World Cup and it proved she was a great coach, looking at our performances.
“We lost to Australia by two goals in the semifinals [55-53 in the 2019 World Cup semis in Liverpool] and that was something we never planned for, something that had not happened to us in a few years.
“When we were told she was coming back everyone was excited..
📰 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞The Netball South Africa squad played a training match against Melbourne State today 👏Thank you for the contest team 💪 Off to the ice bath 🥶#NetballSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/h18Wp1xHG4— Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) February 18, 2023
“The way she works, her professionalism, the way she approaches every player, is on another level. We know that sometimes if she wants to say something to someone, she might just give a look and not have to say anything.”
Msomi said Plummer is able to do things no-one else can. “She is just special like that and we are happy to have her back. It is already showing because everyone is pumped up.”
She said SA’s preparations for the World Cup are progressing as planned and the players know what’s at stake playing at home. “The build-up and training is different. We are working along the lines of what the coaches want. Coach Norma is a high-standards coach.
“There are things we know you can’t do at training with her, that’s in line with where we come from and where we want to be, which is great. It is going to be tough but that’s what we are taking on board.”
Sixteen teams will contest the first Netball World Cup to be held in Africa at the International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6.
Coach Plummer ‘on another level’, says netball Proteas captain
