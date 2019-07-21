SA’s hopes of a medal at the Netball World Cup went up in smoke after they lost 58-42 to hosts England in the third place play-off at the M&S Arena in Liverpool on Sunday.

The South Africans started positively with goal shooter Lenize Potgieter and attacker Maryka Holtzhausen leading the charge. They managed to score first but England clawed their way back into the game.

The England Roses‚ who claimed their third successive bronze medal in this tournament and enjoyed partisan support‚ soon led 14-12, largely because of the awareness of Proteas goal defender Phumza Maweni.

Most of the damage for England was done by goal shooter Helen Housby and attacker Joanne Harten‚ who proved too hot to handle and helped the hosts seize control of the match.

The score at halftime was 29-22 to England the hosts effective on the attack while SA struggled to put passes together.

At the end of the quarter‚ England were in command with a score of 46-32.

They lead by 24 goals as they continued to pull away with centre Serena Guthrie‚ wing attacker Natalie Haythornthwaite‚ Housby and Harten in control. They continued to put pressure on South African captain and wing attack Bongi Msomi‚ centre Erin Burger‚ goal defender Karla Pretorius and wing defender Khanyisa Chawane.