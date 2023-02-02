Kotzen looks to beat his former boss in intriguing Gauteng Guineas

Business Day TV talks to Simon Brown from JustOneLap
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
Survey of voters across political party lines reveals most respondents believe there are better opportunities abroad
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
US Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb will enable Ukrainian forces to hit targets at twice the distance now possible
The attacking mindset will challenge not just the players, but selectors too
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
In football terms, it’s a bit like Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane doing his training at Manchester United.
KwaZulu-Natal trainer Nathan Kotzen, who had a 16-year stint as assistant to Mike de Kock, has housed his star three-year-old, Royal Victory, with his former boss since November.
“Yes, he’s been with me since the Graham Beck Stakes in the first week of November,” De Kock confirmed on Thursday.
While the Pathfork gelding took in last month’s Tony Ruffel Stakes, his main goal has always been the WSB Gauteng Guineas to be run at Turffontein on Saturday.
Kotzen was granted his training licence in 2017 and the man who has worked with such champions as Ipi Tombe, Grey’s Inn and Victory Moon will quickly have realised Royal Victory had tonnes of ability. His runs behind Cousin Casey last term proved that.
A further twist in the tale is that Royal Victory is probably stabled close to two of his age group, Shoemaker and East Coast, who have been priced up first and second favourites for the Guineas.
Richard Fourie rides Shoemaker for the fifth time but will need all his expertise to overcome a wide draw. Also, even allowing for the long journey, the colt’s performance in the Cape Guineas (10 lengths behind Charles Dickens) was disappointing.
Anyone chatting to Keagan De Melo might be advised to avoid the topic of Fourie. His mount, Make It Snappy, failed to justify favouritism in the Met and victory went to his No 1 rival on Jet Dark.
Then — at Kenilworth last Tuesday — Fourie rubbed salt into the wound by booting home five winners.
It’s probable that Winning Form have got it right by stating “East Coast will be at his best in the SA Classic”, but the R180,000 son of The United States has to be included in all exotic bets on Saturday. He is better drawn than Shoemaker, Anfields Rocket and Money Heist.
Another son of Pathfork, who goes on the shortlist of possible winners, is Erico Verdonese’s runner, Jimmy Don. He has won three of his five starts but is also drawn wide.
Gavin van Zyl has done well with his highveld team and will be hoping for a top four finish from Money Heist. The R320,000 son of Gimmethegreenlight finished four lengths in front of Shoemaker in the Cape Guineas.
It’s an intriguing first leg of the Triple Crown and Royal Victory is selected to make it a red-letter day for Nathan Kotzen by beating East Coast, Shoemaker and Jimmy Don.
Bookmakers have probably got their sums right in making Gimme A Shot the hot favourite for the supporting feature, the Wilgerbosdrift Fillies Guineas.
The father-and-son team of Mike and Adam Azzie have done a great job with yet another of Gimmethegreenlight’s progeny who won the Ipi Tombe Stakes on Summer Cup day and is now chasing a hat-trick.
Perhaps the right one for the swinger with Gimme A Shot is Candice Dawson’s filly Miss Cool, who excelled in the care of Paul Peter. It’s worth remembering she beat Dingaans winner, Union Square, in last season’s SA Nursery.
There is a fascinating match race in the first leg of the Pick Six between Cian The Conqueror and Munchkin. The former won his debut in October but has not been seen out since.
Munchkin — second to him that day — opened his account with an impressive win in November. He gets the nod from this column for a second win.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (11) Winter Muse (9) Storm Dominator (6) Ghost Ship (10) Summer Fling
2nd Race: (7) Edward Rye (8) Elusive Justice (1) Black Egret (3) Full Go
3rd Race: (4) Marchingontogether (3) Zeus (1) Shangani (5) Arumugam
4th Race: (8) Munchkin (7) Cian The Conqueror (3) The Mauritian (4) Esqueville
5th Race: (3) Big Burn (5) Karangetang (4) Bon Vivant (9) Constable
6th Race: (1) Gimme A Shot (3) Miss Cool (2) Feather Boa (8) Bonete
7th Race: (3) Royal Victory (2) East Coast (1) Shoemaker (8) Jimmy Don
8th Race: (11) Sister Light (7) Queen Of Shadows (10) Princess Philippa (8) Wokonda
9th Race: (7) Save The Queen (8) Mother Of Pearl (5) In The Beginning (4) Gimmealight
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kotzen looks to beat his former boss in intriguing Gauteng Guineas
Trainer stables star runner with his main rival
In football terms, it’s a bit like Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane doing his training at Manchester United.
KwaZulu-Natal trainer Nathan Kotzen, who had a 16-year stint as assistant to Mike de Kock, has housed his star three-year-old, Royal Victory, with his former boss since November.
“Yes, he’s been with me since the Graham Beck Stakes in the first week of November,” De Kock confirmed on Thursday.
While the Pathfork gelding took in last month’s Tony Ruffel Stakes, his main goal has always been the WSB Gauteng Guineas to be run at Turffontein on Saturday.
Kotzen was granted his training licence in 2017 and the man who has worked with such champions as Ipi Tombe, Grey’s Inn and Victory Moon will quickly have realised Royal Victory had tonnes of ability. His runs behind Cousin Casey last term proved that.
A further twist in the tale is that Royal Victory is probably stabled close to two of his age group, Shoemaker and East Coast, who have been priced up first and second favourites for the Guineas.
Richard Fourie rides Shoemaker for the fifth time but will need all his expertise to overcome a wide draw. Also, even allowing for the long journey, the colt’s performance in the Cape Guineas (10 lengths behind Charles Dickens) was disappointing.
Anyone chatting to Keagan De Melo might be advised to avoid the topic of Fourie. His mount, Make It Snappy, failed to justify favouritism in the Met and victory went to his No 1 rival on Jet Dark.
Then — at Kenilworth last Tuesday — Fourie rubbed salt into the wound by booting home five winners.
It’s probable that Winning Form have got it right by stating “East Coast will be at his best in the SA Classic”, but the R180,000 son of The United States has to be included in all exotic bets on Saturday. He is better drawn than Shoemaker, Anfields Rocket and Money Heist.
Another son of Pathfork, who goes on the shortlist of possible winners, is Erico Verdonese’s runner, Jimmy Don. He has won three of his five starts but is also drawn wide.
Gavin van Zyl has done well with his highveld team and will be hoping for a top four finish from Money Heist. The R320,000 son of Gimmethegreenlight finished four lengths in front of Shoemaker in the Cape Guineas.
It’s an intriguing first leg of the Triple Crown and Royal Victory is selected to make it a red-letter day for Nathan Kotzen by beating East Coast, Shoemaker and Jimmy Don.
Bookmakers have probably got their sums right in making Gimme A Shot the hot favourite for the supporting feature, the Wilgerbosdrift Fillies Guineas.
The father-and-son team of Mike and Adam Azzie have done a great job with yet another of Gimmethegreenlight’s progeny who won the Ipi Tombe Stakes on Summer Cup day and is now chasing a hat-trick.
Perhaps the right one for the swinger with Gimme A Shot is Candice Dawson’s filly Miss Cool, who excelled in the care of Paul Peter. It’s worth remembering she beat Dingaans winner, Union Square, in last season’s SA Nursery.
There is a fascinating match race in the first leg of the Pick Six between Cian The Conqueror and Munchkin. The former won his debut in October but has not been seen out since.
Munchkin — second to him that day — opened his account with an impressive win in November. He gets the nod from this column for a second win.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (11) Winter Muse (9) Storm Dominator (6) Ghost Ship (10) Summer Fling
2nd Race: (7) Edward Rye (8) Elusive Justice (1) Black Egret (3) Full Go
3rd Race: (4) Marchingontogether (3) Zeus (1) Shangani (5) Arumugam
4th Race: (8) Munchkin (7) Cian The Conqueror (3) The Mauritian (4) Esqueville
5th Race: (3) Big Burn (5) Karangetang (4) Bon Vivant (9) Constable
6th Race: (1) Gimme A Shot (3) Miss Cool (2) Feather Boa (8) Bonete
7th Race: (3) Royal Victory (2) East Coast (1) Shoemaker (8) Jimmy Don
8th Race: (11) Sister Light (7) Queen Of Shadows (10) Princess Philippa (8) Wokonda
9th Race: (7) Save The Queen (8) Mother Of Pearl (5) In The Beginning (4) Gimmealight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold Rush result continues Viljoen’s run of good luck
Bass-Robinson not worried about Rockpool in Cape Derby
Azzies bid to win Cape Flying Championship for second year in a row
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.