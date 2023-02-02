Sport / Other Sport

Kotzen looks to beat his former boss in intriguing Gauteng Guineas

Trainer stables star runner with his main rival

02 February 2023 - 15:43 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH

In football terms, it’s a bit like Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane doing his training at Manchester United.

KwaZulu-Natal trainer Nathan Kotzen, who had a 16-year stint as assistant to Mike de Kock, has housed his star three-year-old, Royal Victory, with his former boss since November.

“Yes, he’s been with me since the Graham Beck Stakes in the first week of November,” De Kock confirmed on Thursday.

While the Pathfork gelding took in last month’s Tony Ruffel Stakes, his main goal has always been the WSB Gauteng Guineas to be run at Turffontein on Saturday.

Kotzen was granted his training licence in 2017 and the man who has worked with such champions as Ipi Tombe, Grey’s Inn and Victory Moon will quickly have realised Royal Victory had tonnes of ability. His runs behind Cousin Casey last term proved that.

A further twist in the tale is that Royal Victory is probably stabled close to two of his age group, Shoemaker and East Coast, who have been priced up first and second favourites for the Guineas.

Richard Fourie rides Shoemaker for the fifth time but will need all his expertise to overcome a wide draw. Also, even allowing for the long journey, the colt’s performance in the Cape Guineas (10 lengths behind Charles Dickens) was disappointing.

Anyone chatting to Keagan De Melo might be advised to avoid the topic of Fourie. His mount, Make It Snappy, failed to justify favouritism in the Met and victory went to his No 1 rival on Jet Dark.

Then — at Kenilworth last Tuesday — Fourie rubbed salt into the wound by booting home five winners.

It’s probable that Winning Form have got it right by stating “East Coast will be at his best in the SA Classic”, but the R180,000 son of The United States has to be included in all exotic bets on Saturday. He is better drawn than Shoemaker, Anfields Rocket and Money Heist.

Another son of Pathfork, who goes on the shortlist of possible winners, is Erico Verdonese’s runner, Jimmy Don. He has won three of his five starts but is also drawn wide.

Gavin van Zyl has done well with his highveld team and will be hoping for a top four finish from Money Heist. The R320,000 son of Gimmethegreenlight finished four lengths in front of Shoemaker in the Cape Guineas.

It’s an intriguing first leg of the Triple Crown and Royal Victory is selected to make it a red-letter day for Nathan Kotzen by beating East Coast, Shoemaker and Jimmy Don.

Bookmakers have probably got their sums right in making Gimme A Shot the hot favourite for the supporting feature, the Wilgerbosdrift Fillies Guineas.

The father-and-son team of Mike and Adam Azzie have done a great job with yet another of Gimmethegreenlight’s progeny who won the Ipi Tombe Stakes on Summer Cup day and is now chasing a hat-trick.

Perhaps the right one for the swinger with Gimme A Shot is Candice Dawson’s filly Miss Cool, who excelled in the care of Paul Peter. It’s worth remembering she beat Dingaans winner, Union Square, in last season’s SA Nursery.

There is a fascinating match race in the first leg of the Pick Six between Cian The Conqueror and Munchkin. The former won his debut in October but has not been seen out since.

Munchkin — second to him that day — opened his account with an impressive win in November. He gets the nod from this column for a second win.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (11) Winter Muse (9) Storm Dominator (6) Ghost Ship (10) Summer Fling

2nd Race: (7) Edward Rye (8) Elusive Justice (1) Black Egret (3) Full Go

3rd Race: (4) Marchingontogether (3) Zeus (1) Shangani (5) Arumugam

4th Race: (8) Munchkin (7) Cian The Conqueror (3) The Mauritian (4) Esqueville

5th Race: (3) Big Burn (5) Karangetang (4) Bon Vivant (9) Constable

6th Race: (1) Gimme A Shot (3) Miss Cool (2) Feather Boa (8) Bonete

7th Race: (3) Royal Victory (2) East Coast (1) Shoemaker (8) Jimmy Don

8th Race: (11) Sister Light (7) Queen Of Shadows (10) Princess Philippa (8) Wokonda

9th Race: (7) Save The Queen (8) Mother Of Pearl (5) In The Beginning (4) Gimmealight

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Defeat puts Proteas on World Cup knife edge
Sport / Cricket
2.
Finally, a Roos silver lining for Stormers
Sport / Rugby
3.
Pirates coach coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Impressive debut by Saile revs Chiefs up for ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Fanfare over Foster’s move to ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Gold Rush result continues Viljoen’s run of good luck

Sport / Other Sport

Bass-Robinson not worried about Rockpool in Cape Derby

Sport / Other Sport

Azzies bid to win Cape Flying Championship for second year in a row

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.