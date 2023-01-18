Sport / Other Sport

Ten top Chinese snooker players charged with match-fixing

Masters players Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao among those suspended from World Snooker Tour and other world professional billiards events

18 January 2023 - 19:28 Manasi Pathak
Zhao Xintong in action in New York. Picture: REUTERS
Ten Chinese snooker players face match-fixing charges after an investigation by the governing World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association’s (WPBSA’s) integrity unit, it announced on Wednesday.

Liang Wenbo, Li Hang, Lu Ning, Yan Bingtao, Zhao Xintong, Zhang Jiankang, Chen Zifan, Chang Bingyu, Zhao Jianbo and Bai Langning are the players charged.

Zhao Xintong, who won the 2021 UK Championship and last year’s German Masters, is ranked ninth in the world, while Yan is a former Masters champion. Both players were barred from competing in last week’s Masters.

Zhao Xintong has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker, while Yan has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker.

“The (10) players are currently suspended from attending and competing on the World Snooker Tour and in other WPBSA governed events until the conclusion of the hearing or hearings and the determination of this matter,” a statement read.

“This matter will be referred to a formal hearing before an Independent Disciplinary Tribunal that will take place at a venue and on a date to be confirmed.”

Reuters 

