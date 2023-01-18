Ten top Chinese snooker players charged with match-fixing

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Kganyago’s comments come as ANC wants central bank’s mandate to change
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Business Day TV speaks to Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board
Business Day TV speaks to Seleho Tsatsi, investment analyst at Anchor Capital
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
DRC President Tshisekedi addresses WEF panel on developing clean energy infrastructure
SA cricketing star retires from the game
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Ten Chinese snooker players face match-fixing charges after an investigation by the governing World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association’s (WPBSA’s) integrity unit, it announced on Wednesday.
Liang Wenbo, Li Hang, Lu Ning, Yan Bingtao, Zhao Xintong, Zhang Jiankang, Chen Zifan, Chang Bingyu, Zhao Jianbo and Bai Langning are the players charged.
Zhao Xintong, who won the 2021 UK Championship and last year’s German Masters, is ranked ninth in the world, while Yan is a former Masters champion. Both players were barred from competing in last week’s Masters.
Zhao Xintong has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker, while Yan has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker.
“The (10) players are currently suspended from attending and competing on the World Snooker Tour and in other WPBSA governed events until the conclusion of the hearing or hearings and the determination of this matter,” a statement read.
“This matter will be referred to a formal hearing before an Independent Disciplinary Tribunal that will take place at a venue and on a date to be confirmed.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ten top Chinese snooker players charged with match-fixing
Masters players Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao among those suspended from World Snooker Tour and other world professional billiards events
Ten Chinese snooker players face match-fixing charges after an investigation by the governing World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association’s (WPBSA’s) integrity unit, it announced on Wednesday.
Liang Wenbo, Li Hang, Lu Ning, Yan Bingtao, Zhao Xintong, Zhang Jiankang, Chen Zifan, Chang Bingyu, Zhao Jianbo and Bai Langning are the players charged.
Zhao Xintong, who won the 2021 UK Championship and last year’s German Masters, is ranked ninth in the world, while Yan is a former Masters champion. Both players were barred from competing in last week’s Masters.
Zhao Xintong has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker, while Yan has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker.
“The (10) players are currently suspended from attending and competing on the World Snooker Tour and in other WPBSA governed events until the conclusion of the hearing or hearings and the determination of this matter,” a statement read.
“This matter will be referred to a formal hearing before an Independent Disciplinary Tribunal that will take place at a venue and on a date to be confirmed.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ailing Nadal out of Australian Open in second round
Magala gets chance to show he is right fit for Proteas in England series
INEOS confirms entering bidding process to buy Manchester United
Rabada’s son ready to thwart Umthombo Wolwazi’s hat-trick bid
Djokovic breezes past Baena after hero’s welcome at Aussie Open
F1 reduces races to 23 after axing Chinese Grand Prix
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.