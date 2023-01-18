Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Whether crime rates or the quality of public services and the informal sector, trends in the city will characterise patterns in other metropoles
Kganyago’s comments come as ANC wants central bank’s mandate to change
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
AB InBev focuses on SA brand and objects to sale of Strongbow in Heineken’s merger plans
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
DRC President Tshisekedi addresses WEF panel on developing clean energy infrastructure
SA cricketing star retires from the game
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Private hospitals have been unable to capitalise on the inclusion of specialist nurses on the government’s critical skills list as red tape has made it virtually impossible for them to recruit overseas.
Private hospital confront a growing shortage of specialist nurses, as the output of SA’s training institutions has failed to keep pace with rising demand driven by population growth and a worsening disease burden. Mediclinic, for instance, has a 30% vacancy rate in its specialist units, which include ICU, theatre and emergency care...
Private hospitals face obstacles in recruiting specialist nurses abroad
SA training institutions fail to keep up with rising demand, driven by population growth and worsening disease burden
