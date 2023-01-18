National / Health

Private hospitals face obstacles in recruiting specialist nurses abroad

SA training institutions fail to keep up with rising demand, driven by population growth and worsening disease burden

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 19:00 Tamar Kahn

Private hospitals have been unable to capitalise on the inclusion of specialist nurses on the government’s critical skills list as red tape has made it virtually impossible for them to recruit overseas.

Private hospital confront a growing shortage of specialist nurses, as the output of SA’s training institutions has failed to keep pace with rising demand driven by population growth and a worsening disease burden. Mediclinic, for instance, has a 30% vacancy rate in its specialist units, which include ICU, theatre and emergency care...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.