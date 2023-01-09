Rahm storms back to win Tournament of Champions

JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
CEOs have come to speak out less in recent times, and it’s not always because they are cowards
Responsible minister Dlamini-Zuma failed to respond to court order by the extended January 6 deadline
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Operating generators, rental rates and higher finance costs weigh on profit margins
SA urban, time-poor, money-rich consumers to quickly accelerate their demand for e-grocery services - Fitch Solutions
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
US Supreme Court let Meta Platforms’ unit pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel’s NSO Group of exploiting a bug in the WhatsApp messaging app to install spy software allowing the surveillance of 1,400 ...
Winger retires immediately from club and international football
More people bought the British luxury marque’s cars than ever before despite an average price of R9.1m
Kapalua, Hawaii — Jon Rahm overtook Collin Morikawa with a 10-under 63 in the final round to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday in Kapalua.
The Spanish star went five-under over a four-hole stretch on the back nine and Morikawa fumbled his lead by bogeying holes 14, 15 and 16. He had played the entire tournament to that point without a bogey, explaining his six-stroke lead on the field entering Sunday.
Rahm finished at 27-under 265 for the week, with Morikawa shooting a 72 and having to settle for second at 25-under 267. Tom Hoge (64 on Sunday) and Max Homa (66) tied for third at 23 under.
Rahm, in fact, began his round with a bogey 5 at No 1, falling seven behind Morikawa before completing the largest comeback in tournament history.
“You never want to see somebody have a bad day down the stretch,” Rahm said. “But I feel like with that lead he had, I needed to play really good and he needed to make a couple of mistakes.”
Rahm bounced back with a 12-foot birdie putt at the par-three second and made three more birdies at holes 4-6, including a nearly 21-footer at No 4, and one more birdie at the ninth.
But the key for Rahm was holing birdies at the par-four 12th, 13th and 14th holes and converting an eagle at the par-five 15th. Rahm stuck his approach at No 12 to about two feet and chipped onto the green inside a foot at No 14. His eagle putt dropped from 11½ feet.
“At that point I got in the thick of things and never did I think that going into my third shot on 17 I was going to have a one-shot lead,” Rahm said. “That’s when I had to change a bit of the mindset of chasing and needing birdies to, ‘All right, let’s get this up-and-down, hopefully birdie 18 and give ourselves the best chance’.”
Rahm did birdie No 18, but a par would have been enough to beat Morikawa.
After three birdies on the front nine, Morikawa skulled his shot out of the sand at No 14 en route to his first bogey. His third shot on the par-five 15th, a pitch shot uphill towards the green, only travelled seven yards.
By that point Rahm was in the lead and Morikawa missed a seven-foot par save at No 16 to add to his misery.
“You work so hard and you give yourself these opportunities and just bad timing on bad shots and kind of added up really quickly,” said Morikawa, who had at least a share of the lead after the first rounds.
“Don’t know what I’m going to learn from this week, but it just didn’t seem like it was that far off. It really wasn’t.”
Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rahm storms back to win Tournament of Champions
Kapalua, Hawaii — Jon Rahm overtook Collin Morikawa with a 10-under 63 in the final round to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday in Kapalua.
The Spanish star went five-under over a four-hole stretch on the back nine and Morikawa fumbled his lead by bogeying holes 14, 15 and 16. He had played the entire tournament to that point without a bogey, explaining his six-stroke lead on the field entering Sunday.
Rahm finished at 27-under 265 for the week, with Morikawa shooting a 72 and having to settle for second at 25-under 267. Tom Hoge (64 on Sunday) and Max Homa (66) tied for third at 23 under.
Rahm, in fact, began his round with a bogey 5 at No 1, falling seven behind Morikawa before completing the largest comeback in tournament history.
“You never want to see somebody have a bad day down the stretch,” Rahm said. “But I feel like with that lead he had, I needed to play really good and he needed to make a couple of mistakes.”
Rahm bounced back with a 12-foot birdie putt at the par-three second and made three more birdies at holes 4-6, including a nearly 21-footer at No 4, and one more birdie at the ninth.
But the key for Rahm was holing birdies at the par-four 12th, 13th and 14th holes and converting an eagle at the par-five 15th. Rahm stuck his approach at No 12 to about two feet and chipped onto the green inside a foot at No 14. His eagle putt dropped from 11½ feet.
“At that point I got in the thick of things and never did I think that going into my third shot on 17 I was going to have a one-shot lead,” Rahm said. “That’s when I had to change a bit of the mindset of chasing and needing birdies to, ‘All right, let’s get this up-and-down, hopefully birdie 18 and give ourselves the best chance’.”
Rahm did birdie No 18, but a par would have been enough to beat Morikawa.
After three birdies on the front nine, Morikawa skulled his shot out of the sand at No 14 en route to his first bogey. His third shot on the par-five 15th, a pitch shot uphill towards the green, only travelled seven yards.
By that point Rahm was in the lead and Morikawa missed a seven-foot par save at No 16 to add to his misery.
“You work so hard and you give yourself these opportunities and just bad timing on bad shots and kind of added up really quickly,” said Morikawa, who had at least a share of the lead after the first rounds.
“Don’t know what I’m going to learn from this week, but it just didn’t seem like it was that far off. It really wasn’t.”
Field Level Media
Second straight win for Hovland in Hero World Challenge
Lawrence joins the greats as SA Open champion
Dad’s putting tip helps Lawrence into SA Open lead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LALI STANDER: Nice guys win last, and at last, Ockie has won
Australia to launch short-format golf event
Excitement for apprentice Sosibo as he partners Triple Tiara winner
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.