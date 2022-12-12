Excitement for apprentice Sosibo as he partners Triple Tiara winner

A weakening global economy offset supply woes stemming from the closure of a key pipeline supplying the US and Russian threats of a production cut.
Last season’s Triple Tiara winner, Rain In Holland, is the star attraction at Turffontein on Tuesday and young apprentice Siyanda Sosibo will be excited about riding the filly for the first time.
The daughter of deceased stallion Duke Of Marmalade, whose son Duke Of Sussex won last Saturday’s WSB Grand Heritage, takes on just five rivals in the third race and will be a hot favourite to notch her 10th win.
Rain In Holland is probably the best horse Sosibo has ridden in his short career, but trainers — including Sean Tarry — have quickly spotted he is good value with a 4kg allowance. As a result of the apprentice’s claim, Rain In Holland will carry 56kg and will give only 2.5kg to her chief rival, Vanderbilt.
Champion trainer Paul Peter did well with Vanderbilt winning five races on the trot and when Peter relinquished his licence, owner Suzette Viljoen sent the What A Winter gelding to Robyn Klaasen.
Klaasen has made a successful start to her training career and won the third race at the Vaal last Saturday with her Twice Over filly, Second Breath.
Tarry also saddles his five-time winner, Shango, but the six-year-old has lost form and needs some help from the handicapper. The gelding was dropped two points for his unplaced Summer Cup run but that is not enough for him to return to winning ways.
Zeus is another runner who has lost form since running second behind Aragosta in the SA Derby. He was far from friendless in the Summer Cup in which he finished last.
One of the success stories in the past few months has been the revival of the small Turffontein stable of Tyrone Zackey with the yard sending out several winners. Zackey sends five runners to his local track on Tuesday and Solo Diva (fourth race) and Libeccio (seventh) look the pick of the quintet.
Solo Diva — a daughter of Skitt Skizzle bred at Bosworth Farm Stud — has shown ability in her three starts and Ryan Munger rides the three-year-old from a favourable draw.
Zackey will be well aware that his runner faces a seriously well-bred filly in Sea Anemone. Mike de Kock’s daughter of Dynasty started favourite for a 1,160m race in November and will appreciate stepping up to 1,600m.
Jockey JP van der Merwe won both the WSB Grand Heritage and Heritage Consolation on Saturday and he rides Libeccio for the first time in the seventh race. The Zackey inmate bumped an improving sort in Future Pearl on his most recent appearance so it was a fair effort to get within two lengths of Tarry’s winner.
Another Klaasen runner, Johnny Dogs, took on far stronger rivals last time out and should be competitive back in calmer waters. Others with chances are Futurewolff and Jimmy Don.
With Winter Greeting running out an impressive winner at the Vaal last Saturday, Zackey will believe his three-year-old, American Star, has an each-way shout in the fifth race. The colt ran a creditable sixth on his recent debut.
Just Proccie comes into the picture on the Winter Greeting form and Joe Soma’s runner, Positive Attitude, could prove dangerous if fully tuned following a five-month break.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: No Selection
2nd Race: No Selection
3rd Race: (1) Rain In Holland (6) Vanderbilt (3) Shango (2) Sovereign Spirit
4th Race: (8) Sea Anemone (1) Solo Diva (5) Broadlands (2) Rosslyne
5th Race: (8) American Star (3) Broadway (1) Positive Attitude (9) Midnight Crystal
6th Race: (1) Cape Lights (2) Sparkling Jubilee (6) Go Flichity (5) Aunt Pittypat
7th Race: (4) Libeccio (2) Johnny Dogs (6) Futurewolff (1) Jimmy Don
8th Race: (9) Ridgerunner (6) Goliath Heron (5) Alabama Anna (10) Boisterous
Excitement for apprentice Sosibo as he partners Triple Tiara winner
Rain In Holland is the star attraction at Turffontein on Tuesday and will be a hot favourite to notch her 10th win
