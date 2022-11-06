×

World / Africa

AfDB vows to derisk investment in Africa in lobbying drive

The continent has world’s lowest default rate on infrastructure projects, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina

06 November 2022 - 19:07 Thuletho Zwane

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is lobbying global investors to seek investment opportunities in Africa with promises that it will “derisk” investments.

Speaking at the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, last week AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina said the risk of investing in African countries is exaggerated. It is based on perception, not reality. He asked global and continental investors to have more confidence in the continent...

