Sadness for racing fans as Baaeed loses unbeaten record

When England lost the 2020 Euros championship final to Italy on a penalty shoot-out, football fans had feelings of shock and sadness. Those emotions prevailed at Ascot last Saturday as Baaeed failed to end his career on a high in the Qipco Champions Stakes.
This time, however, the feeling of sadness will have been felt worldwide as William Haggas’ star had become a household name all over the globe.
“I'm sad for everyone that Baaeed didn’t go out with a bang,” said Haggas. “A lot of people will be very disappointed, nobody more so than us. That’s the way it is.”
The disappointment was etched on the face of the popular Newmarket trainer as he will have been aware that a big TV audience — but not the 328-million who watched the Euro final — will have watched the race.
Baaeed started at 1-4 which means the average punter was more an onlooker than a backer though bookies will have laid hefty wagers to their clients.’
After a tardy start, Baaeed was quickly in touch with his field but fully 300m out it was clear the favourite was going to battle to get on terms with the leaders. Adayar, the 2021 Epsom Derby winner, gave his all but it was Richard Kingscote who emerged victorious on Michael Stoute’s runner, Bay Bridge.
Baaeed's jockey, Jim Crowley, told reporters: “I pressed the button and it wasn’t there. It was just ground [soft] as simple as that. The kick that is normally there, just wasn't there. It’s as simple as that and it was heavy weather really.
“He’s captured the imagination and I’m sorry for everyone we couldn’t do it today, but he’s still a special horse,” added Crowley.
Some pundits put forward that Baaeed’s schedule taking in the Lockinge Stakes, Queen Anne, Sussex Stakes and Juddmonte International had taken its toll, but this theory holds no water as he is trained by a maestro who would have quickly detected if he was off the boil.
The initial reaction of BHA handicapper, Dominic Gardiner-Hill, was that Baaeed had run at least 14lbs below his best form.
The horse will now retire to Shadwell Stud which bred and raced him, but perhaps his defeat makes Frankel's record of 14 wins from 14 starts a magnificent achievement.
Bay Bridge’s trainer, Stoute, who won the Epsom Derby with Desert Crown in June, said: “We thought the favourite was unbeatable — or I did — but thought we had a great chance of being second because he was in terrific shape.”
It has been a big year for Bay Bridge’s jockey, Richard Kingscote. He has won two grade 1s in Ireland as well as two of the racing calendar’s most prestigious races, the Derby and Champion Stakes.
Kingscote said: “He gave me a lovely ride, travelled enthusiastically and picked up very well. That’s why we race horses — to see what they can do. You can’t be afraid of one horse, all it takes is an off day.”
