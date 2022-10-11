Ascot showdown as Baaeed and Adayar clash in Champion Stakes

Individuals aged 21 to 42 years with at least $3m in assets have lost confidence in the stock market as a primary vehicle for creating wealth
The former president, allegedly too sick for prison, has gone from deathbed to dancing on a platform of lies
Babcock Ntuthuko Engineering wants tenders worth billions for maintenance and outage-repair services at the SOE’s coal-fired plants declared unlawful
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
The new fund will track the performance of companies whose products and services help mitigate climate change
The International Monetary Fund predicts a 25% probability that global growth will slow to less than 2%
Shipments of desktop and laptop computers fall by 19.5% in third quarter
Nato says it is closely monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces
Win or lose in the big race, champion jockey William Buick will enjoy a memorable day
The BMW driver becomes the first South African to win the prestigious touring car championship
For UK racing fans, all roads lead to Ascot racecourse on Saturday for the farewell appearance of William Haggas’s superstar Baaeed.
The Qipco Champion Stakes had looked like a walk in the park for the 10-time winner until trainer Charlie Appleby decided to take on Baaeed with last year’s Epsom Derby hero Adayar. Bookmakers still believe Haggas’s colt will win, quoting him at 1-3 with Adayar the second favourite at 7-2.
For Adayar, it will be his first top-level start since finishing fifth in 2021’s Ascot race. Appleby has his stable in hot form and no-one is riding better than William Buick. Win or lose in the big race, it’s going to be a memorable day for him, as he is to be presented with the champion jockey trophy. He has ridden more than 150 winners this term.
Saturday’s encounter is that it could decide this year’s trainers championship with Appleby and Haggas nearly neck and neck in pursuit of the title. Appleby’s gross earnings stand at £5,371,000 while Haggas’s runners have amassed £5,241,000.
The Champion Stakes is worth £737,000 to the winner, which makes Sky Bets’ betting on the title race somewhat baffling. It has Appleby at 4-6 with Haggas at evens, yet the latter will jump into a big lead if — as most pundits expect — Baaeed retires to the breeding barn unbeaten.
Appleby does have Creative Force bidding for back-to-back wins in the Champions Sprint with the globe-trotting Modern Games likely to contest the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
Haggas’s Ascot team includes Sea La Rosa (Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes) and Sweet Believer (Balmoral Handicap).
Two other top horses, Emily Upjohn and Trueshan, are expected to be in action at the Berkshire track and it is understandable that officials are predicting a bumper crowd.
With Stradivarius retired, Trueshan has been priced up the 6-4 favourite to win the Qipco British Champion Long Distance Cup for the third year running.
Frankie Dettori fans are sure to support his mount, Emily Upjohn, in the Fillies & Mares Stakes. The John Gosden inmate heads the market at 3-1.
Meanwhile, Cape Racing has announced entries for the grade 3 Cape Classic to be run over 1,400m on October 22. This race is often a good guide to the grade 1 Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas in December which now carries a stake of R2m.
The Cape Classic entries include Candice Bass-Robinson’s colt Charles Dickens, who is unbeaten in three starts. He is a son of Trippi out of the Dynasty mare Demanding Lady.
Trainer Dean Kannemeyer, who has won the Guineas six times, is likely to be represented in the Classic by Bright Green, who has a favourable draw.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ascot showdown as Baaeed and Adayar clash in Champion Stakes
Win or lose in the big race, champion jockey William Buick will enjoy a memorable day
For UK racing fans, all roads lead to Ascot racecourse on Saturday for the farewell appearance of William Haggas’s superstar Baaeed.
The Qipco Champion Stakes had looked like a walk in the park for the 10-time winner until trainer Charlie Appleby decided to take on Baaeed with last year’s Epsom Derby hero Adayar. Bookmakers still believe Haggas’s colt will win, quoting him at 1-3 with Adayar the second favourite at 7-2.
For Adayar, it will be his first top-level start since finishing fifth in 2021’s Ascot race. Appleby has his stable in hot form and no-one is riding better than William Buick. Win or lose in the big race, it’s going to be a memorable day for him, as he is to be presented with the champion jockey trophy. He has ridden more than 150 winners this term.
Saturday’s encounter is that it could decide this year’s trainers championship with Appleby and Haggas nearly neck and neck in pursuit of the title. Appleby’s gross earnings stand at £5,371,000 while Haggas’s runners have amassed £5,241,000.
The Champion Stakes is worth £737,000 to the winner, which makes Sky Bets’ betting on the title race somewhat baffling. It has Appleby at 4-6 with Haggas at evens, yet the latter will jump into a big lead if — as most pundits expect — Baaeed retires to the breeding barn unbeaten.
Appleby does have Creative Force bidding for back-to-back wins in the Champions Sprint with the globe-trotting Modern Games likely to contest the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
Haggas’s Ascot team includes Sea La Rosa (Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes) and Sweet Believer (Balmoral Handicap).
Two other top horses, Emily Upjohn and Trueshan, are expected to be in action at the Berkshire track and it is understandable that officials are predicting a bumper crowd.
With Stradivarius retired, Trueshan has been priced up the 6-4 favourite to win the Qipco British Champion Long Distance Cup for the third year running.
Frankie Dettori fans are sure to support his mount, Emily Upjohn, in the Fillies & Mares Stakes. The John Gosden inmate heads the market at 3-1.
Meanwhile, Cape Racing has announced entries for the grade 3 Cape Classic to be run over 1,400m on October 22. This race is often a good guide to the grade 1 Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas in December which now carries a stake of R2m.
The Cape Classic entries include Candice Bass-Robinson’s colt Charles Dickens, who is unbeaten in three starts. He is a son of Trippi out of the Dynasty mare Demanding Lady.
Trainer Dean Kannemeyer, who has won the Guineas six times, is likely to be represented in the Classic by Bright Green, who has a favourable draw.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.