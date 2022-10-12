Strydom looking to get among winners as he closes in on 5,500 victories

Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
Jockey is booked for seven rides at the Vaal
Two jockeys in their fifties, Frankie Dettori and Piere Strydom, remain hugely popular in their home countries but Strydom’s workload is a lot lighter than Dettori’s.
Dettori, the best-known jockey on the planet, continues to ride in the big races in Europe and finished third in the recent Arc De Triomphe in Paris. He will have some choice mounts in Saturday’s big meeting at Ascot.
Strydom has said he intends to hang up his saddle once he reaches his goal of 5,500 winners in his career. He is four short of that total.
Possibly that could be reduced to two at Thursday’s Vaal meeting as Strydom is booked for seven rides and Secret Giver (fifth race) and Master Archie (sixth) have strong winning chances.
Secret Giver, part of Gavin van Zyl’s highveld raiding party, has been placed in each of his past six outings so is overdue for his third win. Unfortunately, the five-year-old is not well drawn, but Strydom has often overcome that disadvantage.
Much better drawn is Clinton Binda’s runner, High Moon, who also boasts lots of places in his recent starts. Even so, the Silvano gelding is looking like an expensive purchase for the Hollywood Syndicate at R900,000.
San Quintin, a R400,000 son of Dynasty, returns to action after a 12-week break and has the advantage of pole position.
Paul Peter did an outstanding job with Master Archie and the six-time winner has now joined the stable of Adam and Mike Azzie. It’s a good call by the grey’s owners as this father and son combination do particularly well with sprinters.
Gavin Lerena is Master Archie’s regular pilot but Strydom has got the nod to partner the son of Rafeef for the first time. He will be well aware that his mount is burdened with 62kg and it may be no easy task conceding 6kg to Val D’Orcia and another former Peter inmate, Godswood.
Val D’Orcia ran third behind this column’s selection Team Gold in the Spring Sprint, but that winner has since run a shocker finishing last in his next start.
Godswood, now with the Botes/Vosloo partnership, is bidding to complete a hat-trick with Muzi Yeni retaining the ride on the son of Willow Magic.
Strydom has won on Godswood’s stablemate, Mirren, who bids for her fifth career win when taking on seven rivals in the second race. Though the mare isn’t one to risk the rent money on, she’s very much in the mix along with Sir Tallin, Flag Bearer and Liverpool Legend.
The Botes stable is represented by recent maiden winner, Pacific Express, who is stepping up to 2,400m for the first time. The filly faces no easy task taking on her elders.
• UK bookies have shortened unbeaten Baaeed to 1-4 for Saturday’s Qipco Champion Stakes with Adayar now available at 4-1. The next horse in the betting is Michael Stoute’s four-year-old, Bay Bridge, who is quoted at 10-1.
The first purse for the grade 1 race is £737,000. Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels predicts the going will be “good to soft”.
Strydom looking to get among winners as he closes in on 5,500 victories
Jockey is booked for seven rides at the Vaal
