Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Factions have not only destroyed the party but also many capable leaders
Union leaders say members will continue on picket line unless Transnet returns with a better offer
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
Shares slide amid postal monopoly’s pay dispute with its largest union
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn
Chinese leader vows at opening of Communist party congress to secure hold over Taiwan and pursue ‘technology self-reliance’
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Quartararo loses championship lead after crashing out
With apologies to William Shakespeare, methinks Bain doth protest too much (“Bain hits back over ban on bidding for public-sector deals”, October 13). “We believe”, it declared, “that the decision to restrict Bain SA is fundamentally flawed”. And that it is sorry. Sure.
To Bain SA and some apparently sycophantic corporate elites, I would like to echo Ray Charles’ classic Grammy-winning rhythm 'n blues composition by Percy Mayfield: “Hit the road, Jack, and don’t you come back/No more, no more, no more, no more.” Get it?
Mothobi Mutloatse Observatory
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Hit the road, Bain
Company has rejected the decision to restrict it
With apologies to William Shakespeare, methinks Bain doth protest too much (“Bain hits back over ban on bidding for public-sector deals”, October 13). “We believe”, it declared, “that the decision to restrict Bain SA is fundamentally flawed”. And that it is sorry. Sure.
To Bain SA and some apparently sycophantic corporate elites, I would like to echo Ray Charles’ classic Grammy-winning rhythm 'n blues composition by Percy Mayfield: “Hit the road, Jack, and don’t you come back/No more, no more, no more, no more.” Get it?
Mothobi Mutloatse
Observatory
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Bain hits back over ban on bidding for public-sector deals
DAVID LEWIS: Bain and McKinsey offer snake oil in champagne bottles
EDITORIAL: A reckoning for state capture corporates
LETTER: York’s attempt to whitewash Bain ring hollow
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DENNIS WEBSTER: Not the rotten apples, not even the orchards — the soil itself ...
LETTER: York’s attempt to whitewash Bain ring hollow
NICOLE FRITZ: Bain’s new lies suggest it hasn’t changed at all
STEPHEN YORK: Bain SA won’t have a repeat of the past
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.