Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hit the road, Bain

Company has rejected the decision to restrict it

16 October 2022 - 19:47
With apologies to William Shakespeare, methinks Bain doth protest too much (“Bain hits back over ban on bidding for public-sector deals”, October 13). “We believe”, it declared, “that the decision to restrict Bain SA is fundamentally flawed”. And that it is sorry. Sure.

To Bain SA and some apparently sycophantic corporate elites, I would like to echo Ray Charles’ classic Grammy-winning rhythm 'n blues composition by Percy Mayfield: “Hit the road, Jack, and don’t you come back/No more, no more, no more, no more.” Get it?

Mothobi Mutloatse 
Observatory

Bain hits back over ban on bidding for public-sector deals

Consultancy says there is no evidence it rigged procurement process to win SA Revenue Services tender
National
3 days ago

DAVID LEWIS: Bain and McKinsey offer snake oil in champagne bottles

Both have paid back the astronomical fees they extracted from SA public institutions, but this is not restitution
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: A reckoning for state capture corporates

It is a welcome and long overdue step to see multinationals held to account for dirty dealings with corrupt politicians
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: York’s attempt to whitewash Bain ring hollow

State capture was multipronged, multifaceted, and Bain had its A-team on it
Opinion
2 weeks ago
