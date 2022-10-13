Pettigrew hoping for more Good Fortune with talented mare

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Policymakers dwelt instead on the troubles of the richest countries, and the poorest
President should respond to parliament on what he intends doing about the state capture inquiry recommendations
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Cargo handling group Grindrod says feasibility studies are under way to expand its Matola terminal in Mozambique
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
The move means the former president is legally compelled to testify to Congress and could face criminal charges if he does not comply
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Frank Sinatra’s famous song My Way is apt when looking at the career of Stuart Pettigrew. The highveld trainer has always done it his way and been rewarded with considerable success over the years.
One gets the impression Pettigrew would rather deal with loyal patrons than racing managers, which may be a reason he doesn’t train for the sport’s big owners or breeders.
The latest big plus on his CV is his five-year-old mare, Bold Fortune, who will bid to notch the seventh win of her career when she takes on nine rivals in the fifth race at Turffontein on Saturday.
To say Bold Fortune is a bargain buy is putting it mildly. She was bought from Narrow Creek Stud for R45,000 and has earned nearly R600,000.
The paddock value for this daughter of Flower Alley is mega. Last season, she won the Ipi Tombe Stakes, beating Perfect Witness (slightly disappointing last weekend).
Bookies have priced Bold Fortune up at 3-1, which appears generous as most of her opponents have plenty of miles on the clock. Divine Odyssey, for example, is eight years old and perhaps his stablemate, Second Base, will emerge as the main danger to Pettigrew’s runner.
Second Base has done his connections proud with seven wins and earnings topping R1.2m, but Gavin Lerena will have to overcome the widest draw.
Nebraas is another runner who has earned over R1m and it’s interesting that Sean Tarry has booked Piere Strydom for last season’s Gold Bowl winner.
It’s quite possible the Pettigrew stable could take three legs of the Pick Six as Gilded Butterfly (fourth race) and Whafeef (seventh) have sound chances in their races.
Gilded Butterfly makes most appeal of this duo as the four-year-old — yet another daughter of Flower Alley — is in a thin race and receives 6kg from the hat-trick-seeking Terra Time.
Three-time winner Whafeef is in a more difficult race as all of Outofthedarkness, Another Level and Indlamu will have their supporters.
Candice Dawson’s runner, Another Level, rises in class but the Twice Over gelding has only raced eight times and should do well with Muzi Yeni doing the steering.
Arguably, the most interesting race of the day is the eighth in which former Paul Peter inmate Vanderbilt will bid to win his sixth consecutive race.
Quite clearly, the handicapper is fed up with the four-year-old and has slapped him with a nine-point penalty for his latest win.
It’s a shrewd move by trainer Robyn Klaasen to engage apprentice Siyanda Sosibo with his 4kg claim, but these youngsters get an allowance for a reason and the inexperienced rider is taking on one of racing’s legends in Piere Strydom.
“Striker” has been booked for Roy Magner’s runner, Kotinos, and this up-and-coming four-year-old can reward his backers — and Hong Kong owner Robert Chung — with a third win.
* Trainer William Haggas has told the UK media that it’s “terribly important” Baaeed wins Saturday’s Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.
“He’s just got everything. I’ve always likened my job to that of the headmaster at a boarding school. This horse would get 10 A stars. He would be captain of rugby, cricket and football or hockey. He’d breeze into Cambridge, then he’d be prime minister. He’s just got it all.”
The Champion Stakes is off at 5pm (SA time) on Saturday.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: No Selection
2nd Race: (10) Solo Diva (2) Midnight Crystal (1) Smelting (7) Lunar Winter
3rd Race: (4) Union Square (1) Swing Upon A Star (3) Strike A Match (5) Tsar Bomba
4th Race: (4) Gilded Butterfly (1) Terra Time (3) Greek Miss (5) Lilliana
5th Race: (10) Bold Fortune (3) Second Base (1) Nebraas (5) Imperial Ruby
6th Race: (3) Sun Bird (4) Stunning Kitten (1) Linganomore (5) Pinky Levine
7th Race: (11) Another Level (10) Whafeef (1) Outofthedarkness (8) Indlamu
8th Race: (6) Kotinos (1) Vanderbilt (2) Argo Alley (7) Whispers Of War
9th Race: (4) Meridius (2) Vivacious Spirit (3) Destiny Of Souls (1) Fast Love
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pettigrew hoping for more Good Fortune with talented mare
Five-year-old mare will try for seventh win of her career when she takes on nine rivals in Turffontein’s fifth race on Saturday
Frank Sinatra’s famous song My Way is apt when looking at the career of Stuart Pettigrew. The highveld trainer has always done it his way and been rewarded with considerable success over the years.
One gets the impression Pettigrew would rather deal with loyal patrons than racing managers, which may be a reason he doesn’t train for the sport’s big owners or breeders.
The latest big plus on his CV is his five-year-old mare, Bold Fortune, who will bid to notch the seventh win of her career when she takes on nine rivals in the fifth race at Turffontein on Saturday.
To say Bold Fortune is a bargain buy is putting it mildly. She was bought from Narrow Creek Stud for R45,000 and has earned nearly R600,000.
The paddock value for this daughter of Flower Alley is mega. Last season, she won the Ipi Tombe Stakes, beating Perfect Witness (slightly disappointing last weekend).
Bookies have priced Bold Fortune up at 3-1, which appears generous as most of her opponents have plenty of miles on the clock. Divine Odyssey, for example, is eight years old and perhaps his stablemate, Second Base, will emerge as the main danger to Pettigrew’s runner.
Second Base has done his connections proud with seven wins and earnings topping R1.2m, but Gavin Lerena will have to overcome the widest draw.
Nebraas is another runner who has earned over R1m and it’s interesting that Sean Tarry has booked Piere Strydom for last season’s Gold Bowl winner.
It’s quite possible the Pettigrew stable could take three legs of the Pick Six as Gilded Butterfly (fourth race) and Whafeef (seventh) have sound chances in their races.
Gilded Butterfly makes most appeal of this duo as the four-year-old — yet another daughter of Flower Alley — is in a thin race and receives 6kg from the hat-trick-seeking Terra Time.
Three-time winner Whafeef is in a more difficult race as all of Outofthedarkness, Another Level and Indlamu will have their supporters.
Candice Dawson’s runner, Another Level, rises in class but the Twice Over gelding has only raced eight times and should do well with Muzi Yeni doing the steering.
Arguably, the most interesting race of the day is the eighth in which former Paul Peter inmate Vanderbilt will bid to win his sixth consecutive race.
Quite clearly, the handicapper is fed up with the four-year-old and has slapped him with a nine-point penalty for his latest win.
It’s a shrewd move by trainer Robyn Klaasen to engage apprentice Siyanda Sosibo with his 4kg claim, but these youngsters get an allowance for a reason and the inexperienced rider is taking on one of racing’s legends in Piere Strydom.
“Striker” has been booked for Roy Magner’s runner, Kotinos, and this up-and-coming four-year-old can reward his backers — and Hong Kong owner Robert Chung — with a third win.
* Trainer William Haggas has told the UK media that it’s “terribly important” Baaeed wins Saturday’s Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.
“He’s just got everything. I’ve always likened my job to that of the headmaster at a boarding school. This horse would get 10 A stars. He would be captain of rugby, cricket and football or hockey. He’d breeze into Cambridge, then he’d be prime minister. He’s just got it all.”
The Champion Stakes is off at 5pm (SA time) on Saturday.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: No Selection
2nd Race: (10) Solo Diva (2) Midnight Crystal (1) Smelting (7) Lunar Winter
3rd Race: (4) Union Square (1) Swing Upon A Star (3) Strike A Match (5) Tsar Bomba
4th Race: (4) Gilded Butterfly (1) Terra Time (3) Greek Miss (5) Lilliana
5th Race: (10) Bold Fortune (3) Second Base (1) Nebraas (5) Imperial Ruby
6th Race: (3) Sun Bird (4) Stunning Kitten (1) Linganomore (5) Pinky Levine
7th Race: (11) Another Level (10) Whafeef (1) Outofthedarkness (8) Indlamu
8th Race: (6) Kotinos (1) Vanderbilt (2) Argo Alley (7) Whispers Of War
9th Race: (4) Meridius (2) Vivacious Spirit (3) Destiny Of Souls (1) Fast Love
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.