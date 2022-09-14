×

LIV Golf dangles $50m carrot

14 September 2022 - 14:40 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK
When LIV Golf holds its season-ending Team Championship in October, a prize purse of $50m will be up for grabs, the richest purse in golf history, ESPN reported.

The LIV Golf Team Championship will be contested from October 27-30 at Trump National Doral outside Miami. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund finances the upstart tour that has peeled away dozens of players from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Golf Magazine and ESPN also reported previously unknown details about the team championship’s format, which could feature a closest-to-the-pin contest.

LIV Golf’s rules and regulations were released by a US district court in California amid the group’s antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. The Team Championship’s description was initially redacted before being released on Tuesday.

“The Team Series Championship will be played over four days as a match-play head-to-head knockout playoff, with the winning team crowned as the ‘Team Series Champion’,” one passage says.

“Each team will be ranked and seeded one to 12 for competition in the Team Series Championship based on a shoot-out undertaken immediately following the player draft preceding the Team Series Championship, with each team captain having one shot to hit towards a target in a nearest the pin-style shoot-out.”

The winning four-man team would win $16m, or $4m per player. The second-place team would win $10m, with $8m going to third, $4m to fourth, $2m for Nos 5-8 and $1m for ninth to 12th, meaning even a golfer on the last-place team would be guaranteed to take home $250,000.

According to ESPN, a LIV spokesperson said details were not yet finalised and the format would be announced at a later date.

Field Level Media

