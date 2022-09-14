Bezuidenhout joins field for Nedbank Golf Challenge

International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
As uncertainty over inflation and the war continue, analysts see a recession looming
Eskom intensified load-shedding to stage 4 on Tuesday and expects to reduce this to stage 2 from Thursday until the end of the week
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
The company says its diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet and stable currency income positions bode well for the 2023 financial year
In the second quarter, consumers started to feel the pinch of higher food, fuel and energy prices as the war in Ukraine kept commodity prices elevated
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Funds will help support for Afghanistan’s collapsed economy while denying access to the Taliban-controlled central bank
Coach heaps praise on wicket takers and on captain Ben Stokes
The supercar-maker’s Purosangue crossover, its most utilitarian model in its 75-year history, will hit showrooms next year
Christiaan Bezuidenhout will join a strong SA challenge for the 40th edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club from November 10-13, on a golf course where he memorably etched his name alongside some of the greats of the game.
Bezuidenhout returns to Sun City with fond memories of his triumph in the 2020 SA Open on this course, which saw him claim his third DP World Tour title that December.
“The Golf Challenge is an iconic event for all of us as South Africans and it’s going to be really special to have the fans back and supporting us as we all try to win a tournament that is very close to our hearts. I cannot wait to get back to Sun City.
“To have won at the Gary Player Country Club is an ambition of any South African professional because it is such a great test of golf, and for me to have done so in the SA Open made it that much more special. I love the golf course and the whole atmosphere.”
This will be Bezuidenhout’s second appearance in the Golf Challenge.
The 28-year-old takes his place in the field for “Africa’s Major” at the end of a landmark year for him.
Bezuidenhout finished as the leading South African on the PGA Tour last season in 51st place on the FedEx Cup Standings. He came close to a breakthrough victory when he ended tied second in the John Deere Classic.
His consistency, which included making 20 out of 24 cuts, saw him achieve another first in his career when he was selected as one of countryman Trevor Immelman’s captain’s picks for The Presidents Cup at the end of September.
Bezuidenhout joins a field that already includes countrymen Dean Burmester and Thriston Lawrence, defending champion Tommy Fleetwood of England and American Will Zalatoris.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bezuidenhout joins field for Nedbank Golf Challenge
Christiaan Bezuidenhout will join a strong SA challenge for the 40th edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club from November 10-13, on a golf course where he memorably etched his name alongside some of the greats of the game.
Bezuidenhout returns to Sun City with fond memories of his triumph in the 2020 SA Open on this course, which saw him claim his third DP World Tour title that December.
“The Golf Challenge is an iconic event for all of us as South Africans and it’s going to be really special to have the fans back and supporting us as we all try to win a tournament that is very close to our hearts. I cannot wait to get back to Sun City.
“To have won at the Gary Player Country Club is an ambition of any South African professional because it is such a great test of golf, and for me to have done so in the SA Open made it that much more special. I love the golf course and the whole atmosphere.”
This will be Bezuidenhout’s second appearance in the Golf Challenge.
The 28-year-old takes his place in the field for “Africa’s Major” at the end of a landmark year for him.
Bezuidenhout finished as the leading South African on the PGA Tour last season in 51st place on the FedEx Cup Standings. He came close to a breakthrough victory when he ended tied second in the John Deere Classic.
His consistency, which included making 20 out of 24 cuts, saw him achieve another first in his career when he was selected as one of countryman Trevor Immelman’s captain’s picks for The Presidents Cup at the end of September.
Bezuidenhout joins a field that already includes countrymen Dean Burmester and Thriston Lawrence, defending champion Tommy Fleetwood of England and American Will Zalatoris.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.