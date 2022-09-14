×

Sport / Other Sport

Bezuidenhout joins field for Nedbank Golf Challenge

14 September 2022 - 14:39 MICHAEL VLISMAS
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in the field for the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Picture: CARL FOURIE/GALLO IMAGES
Christiaan Bezuidenhout will join a strong SA challenge for the 40th edition of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club from November 10-13, on a golf course where he memorably etched his name alongside some of the greats of the game.

Bezuidenhout returns to Sun City with fond memories of his triumph in the 2020 SA Open on this course, which saw him claim his third DP World Tour title that December.

“The Golf Challenge is an iconic event for all of us as South Africans and it’s going to be really special to have the fans back and supporting us as we all try to win a tournament that is very close to our hearts. I cannot wait to get back to Sun City.

“To have won at the Gary Player Country Club is an ambition of any South African professional because it is such a great test of golf, and for me to have done so in the SA Open made it that much more special. I love the golf course and the whole atmosphere.”

This will be Bezuidenhout’s second appearance in the Golf Challenge.

The 28-year-old takes his place in the field for “Africa’s Major” at the end of a landmark year for him.

Bezuidenhout finished as the leading South African on the PGA Tour last season in 51st place on the FedEx Cup Standings. He came close to a breakthrough victory when he ended tied second in the John Deere Classic.

His consistency, which included making 20 out of 24 cuts, saw him achieve another first in his career when he was selected as one of countryman Trevor Immelman’s captain’s picks for The Presidents Cup at the end of September.

Bezuidenhout joins a field that already includes countrymen Dean Burmester and Thriston Lawrence, defending champion Tommy Fleetwood of England and American Will Zalatoris. 

