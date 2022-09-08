Rory McIlroy: Bond with former Ryder Cup teammates gone

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
Ignoring the shortcomings of universal healthcare in Zimbabwe and Cuba could have dire consequences for us
‘There is little evidence that criminals develop a conscience when they need to declare their exports to Sars,’ Donald MacKay says
Party effectively ceased to exist when infighting led to the collapse of its structures and unity, co-founder says
The aim is to dupe visitors into providing information that helps hackers break into their cryptocurrency wallets
Eskom power cuts for 22 days in July affected monthly manufacturing output
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Biden’s top envoy says Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia has full support of the US
'We all earned it,' said the No 1 seed of US Open final four
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
Nothing can forge a bond between professional golfers like playing on a Ryder Cup team together, and it seems that nothing can shatter that bond like the current dispute between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.
Rory McIlroy, a European Ryder Cup mainstay and the winner of August’s Tour Championship at Atlanta, said friendships with some former Ryder Cup teammates are nonexistent.
“I wouldn’t say I’ve got much of a relationship with them at the minute,” McIlroy said, according to the BBC.
Among the players McIlroy teamed with in recent Ryder Cup competition, five are now LIV Golf participants. He expects to cross paths with four of them at this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in England: Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger.
There are a total of 17 LIV Golf participants at this week’s BMW PGA Championship.
“They are here. They are playing the golf tournament. My opinion is they shouldn’t be here, but again that’s just my opinion,” McIlroy said of the event on the DP World Tour.
Unlike the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) is not prohibiting LIV Golf participants from competing in its events until a legal appeal is decided in February 2023.
Other top players competing in the DP World Tour’s flagship event this week who remained loyal to the PGA Tour are Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm.
While LIV Golf plays 54-hole events, this week’s event is set for 72 holes, like all PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. The stage could be set for McIlroy, ranked No 3 in the world, to face off against a LIV Golf rival over the final 18 holes on Sunday.
“I’ll be trying to win a golf tournament regardless,” McIlroy said, unable to resist the opportunity to acknowledge one of the major competitive differences between the tours. “They are going to be pretty tired on Sunday. It will be the fourth day.”
Rahm, ranked No 6 in the world, hopes some good can come from all the current animosity.
“To an extent, I can see it as a positive for change, or change that was maybe needed because things haven’t changed in a very long time in the world of golf and something needs to be done,” Rahm said.
“As bad as things are right now, I think give it enough time, we might look at it as a positive for them. I’m hoping; I’m hoping good comes with it.
Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rory McIlroy: Bond with former Ryder Cup teammates gone
The dispute between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has shattered the bond between some of the world’s top professional golfers
Nothing can forge a bond between professional golfers like playing on a Ryder Cup team together, and it seems that nothing can shatter that bond like the current dispute between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.
Rory McIlroy, a European Ryder Cup mainstay and the winner of August’s Tour Championship at Atlanta, said friendships with some former Ryder Cup teammates are nonexistent.
“I wouldn’t say I’ve got much of a relationship with them at the minute,” McIlroy said, according to the BBC.
Among the players McIlroy teamed with in recent Ryder Cup competition, five are now LIV Golf participants. He expects to cross paths with four of them at this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in England: Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger.
There are a total of 17 LIV Golf participants at this week’s BMW PGA Championship.
“They are here. They are playing the golf tournament. My opinion is they shouldn’t be here, but again that’s just my opinion,” McIlroy said of the event on the DP World Tour.
Unlike the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) is not prohibiting LIV Golf participants from competing in its events until a legal appeal is decided in February 2023.
Other top players competing in the DP World Tour’s flagship event this week who remained loyal to the PGA Tour are Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm.
While LIV Golf plays 54-hole events, this week’s event is set for 72 holes, like all PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. The stage could be set for McIlroy, ranked No 3 in the world, to face off against a LIV Golf rival over the final 18 holes on Sunday.
“I’ll be trying to win a golf tournament regardless,” McIlroy said, unable to resist the opportunity to acknowledge one of the major competitive differences between the tours. “They are going to be pretty tired on Sunday. It will be the fourth day.”
Rahm, ranked No 6 in the world, hopes some good can come from all the current animosity.
“To an extent, I can see it as a positive for change, or change that was maybe needed because things haven’t changed in a very long time in the world of golf and something needs to be done,” Rahm said.
“As bad as things are right now, I think give it enough time, we might look at it as a positive for them. I’m hoping; I’m hoping good comes with it.
Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.