×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

How Ashleigh Buhai ended SA’s 34-year wait for a women’s Major at the Open

The world No 25 won remarkably at Muirfield despite suffering a herniated spinal disc

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 15:47 Grant Shub

After winning her maiden Major on the LPGA Tour at August’s Women’s Open at Muirfield, Ashleigh Buhai has had little time to reflect on her life-changing achievement and the tidy prize purse of $1.095m (R18.9m).

Since ending SA’s decade-long wait for another Major winner — Ernie Els won the Open Championship in 2012 — Buhai has played in successive  tournaments in Canada and the US...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.