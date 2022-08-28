×

Super Max wins Belgium Grand Prix from 14th on grid

Dutch driver records his ninth win from 14 races this season and picks up a bonus point

28 August 2022 - 19:40 Agency Staff
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, right, celebrates after winning the Belgian Grand Prix with teammate Sergio Perez at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday after he raced through the field from 14th on the starting grid.

Mexican teammate Sergio Perez finished second with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz taking third place after starting on pole position.

The victory was Verstappen’s ninth in 14 races so far this season, and the Dutch driver also secured a bonus point for fastest lap.

Lewis Hamilton took the blame for a first-lap collision of champions with Fernando Alonso that ended the Briton’s race.

Alpine’s Alonso had called the most successful F1 driver of all time an “idiot” who “only knows how to drive and start in first [place]” after the pair made contact while fighting for second.

Hamilton told Sky Sports television he did not care what the Spaniard had said.

“Looking back at the footage, he was in my blind spot and I didn’t leave him enough space so it was my fault today,” he said, apologising to the team.

Meanwhile, the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar next year, the sport announced on Sunday after speculation the race at Spa-Francorchamps could be dropped.

“Formula One can confirm that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together,” it said in a statement before the 55th edition of the grand prix.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali cautioned last week that reports of the race’s demise might be premature.

Though Spa will return, the prospects of holding a race at SA’s Kyalami circuit appear to have receded.

Reuters

