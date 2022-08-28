Super Max wins Belgium Grand Prix from 14th on grid

As that pain increases, Powell said, people should not expect the Fed to dial back its monetary policy quickly until the inflation problem is fixed.
The catch-all ‘mafia’ tag is misleading and takes us down a path towards incomplete policy solutions
Department appears undeterred by the backlash against its clampdown on plant-based meat imitation products
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The shortage has meant paper prices have soared by at least 50%
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promises $30bn in development aid for the continent at Tunis summit
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
The collection uses art as a tool to graphically dispay the Constitutional Court's themes of transition, social justice, human rights and reconciliation
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday after he raced through the field from 14th on the starting grid.
Mexican teammate Sergio Perez finished second with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz taking third place after starting on pole position.
The victory was Verstappen’s ninth in 14 races so far this season, and the Dutch driver also secured a bonus point for fastest lap.
Lewis Hamilton took the blame for a first-lap collision of champions with Fernando Alonso that ended the Briton’s race.
Alpine’s Alonso had called the most successful F1 driver of all time an “idiot” who “only knows how to drive and start in first [place]” after the pair made contact while fighting for second.
Hamilton told Sky Sports television he did not care what the Spaniard had said.
“Looking back at the footage, he was in my blind spot and I didn’t leave him enough space so it was my fault today,” he said, apologising to the team.
Meanwhile, the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar next year, the sport announced on Sunday after speculation the race at Spa-Francorchamps could be dropped.
“Formula One can confirm that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together,” it said in a statement before the 55th edition of the grand prix.
Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali cautioned last week that reports of the race’s demise might be premature.
Though Spa will return, the prospects of holding a race at SA’s Kyalami circuit appear to have receded.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Super Max wins Belgium Grand Prix from 14th on grid
Dutch driver records his ninth win from 14 races this season and picks up a bonus point
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday after he raced through the field from 14th on the starting grid.
Mexican teammate Sergio Perez finished second with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz taking third place after starting on pole position.
The victory was Verstappen’s ninth in 14 races so far this season, and the Dutch driver also secured a bonus point for fastest lap.
Lewis Hamilton took the blame for a first-lap collision of champions with Fernando Alonso that ended the Briton’s race.
Alpine’s Alonso had called the most successful F1 driver of all time an “idiot” who “only knows how to drive and start in first [place]” after the pair made contact while fighting for second.
Hamilton told Sky Sports television he did not care what the Spaniard had said.
“Looking back at the footage, he was in my blind spot and I didn’t leave him enough space so it was my fault today,” he said, apologising to the team.
Meanwhile, the Belgian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar next year, the sport announced on Sunday after speculation the race at Spa-Francorchamps could be dropped.
“Formula One can confirm that the Belgian Grand Prix will be on the 2023 calendar following an agreement to extend our partnership together,” it said in a statement before the 55th edition of the grand prix.
Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali cautioned last week that reports of the race’s demise might be premature.
Though Spa will return, the prospects of holding a race at SA’s Kyalami circuit appear to have receded.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Leclerc hopes to add points at Belgian Grand Prix
Dominant Verstappen already closing in on second F1 title
Verstappen wins in Hungary as Leclerc misses out again
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.