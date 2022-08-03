Dominant Verstappen already closing in on second F1 title

Meanwhile, traders expect a 43% chance that the US Fed will increase rates by another 75 bps at its September meeting
It’s time to stop talking and get the renewable energy machine rolling
The trade union will not accept an offer made by the Fuel Retailers Association and is now mobilising members for a ‘national strike’
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
The delivery service, which is exploring a partnership or sale for Grubhub, has announced staff cuts in France and plans to scale back spending
Capital projects by government also picked up as the economy recovers and global demand accelerates from the depths of lockdown
Peace plan is at risk if there are any more executions, warns chair of the regional grouping
The roles of Mark Boucher, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Kershav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock should be celebrated
From art fairs, game-like curatorship and group shows, these are the exhibitions across SA that you must see this month
Max Verstappen can enjoy Formula One’s August break knowing that it is now surely a question of where he wins his second title rather than whether.
The Red Bull driver is 80 points clear of his closest rival, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, after 13 of 22 races and that is the kind of margin — more than three race wins — that simply is not overturned in Grand Prix racing.
The statistics after Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, won by Verstappen from 10th on the grid and despite a spin, point to a conclusion with several races to spare however thrilling the action has been.
Even if Leclerc were to win every remaining round with a bonus point for fastest lap it would still not be enough if Verstappen finishes second every time, and he has been on the podium nine times in the past 10 races.
No Ferrari driver has won nine successive races in a season, a feat achieved only by Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull in 2013, and their current campaign has been plagued by unreliability and mistakes.
Mercedes’s seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, is sixth in the championship, 112 points adrift of Verstappen, and yet the Briton has been on the podium this season more often than Leclerc.
Verstappen is making few mistakes and showing plenty of patience and maturity, biding his time and reaping the rewards.
The 24-year-old has won eight of the first 13 races, putting him well on track to equal or beat the record of 13 wins in a season shared by Vettel and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher, who was dominant in 2004.
This season is longer than in those days, however, with Schumacher winning 13 of 18 and Vettel 13 of 19.
Verstappen refused to take anything for granted and shrugged off talk of records on Sunday.
“I don’t know. We’ll of course try to win as many as we can in the remaining races we have,” he said.
“But of course, more importantly, we have to keep the lead in the championship. That’s, of course, what we have to try to secure.”
Verstappen has previously won at six of the nine circuits still to come, with home rounds in Belgian and the Netherlands next up.
Last year’s title went down to the wire, controversially, in Abu Dhabi but there is little chance of that race deciding anything this time.
Ferrari will undoubtedly continue to put up a straight fight but Mercedes have moved back into the mix after a difficult early season, and Verstappen welcomed that.
“It’s good that they are competitive because then they can steal more points off Ferrari,” he said. “So I’m very happy.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTORSPORT
Dominant Verstappen already closing in on second F1 title
The Red Bull driver is 80 points clear of his closest rival, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen can enjoy Formula One’s August break knowing that it is now surely a question of where he wins his second title rather than whether.
The Red Bull driver is 80 points clear of his closest rival, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, after 13 of 22 races and that is the kind of margin — more than three race wins — that simply is not overturned in Grand Prix racing.
The statistics after Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix, won by Verstappen from 10th on the grid and despite a spin, point to a conclusion with several races to spare however thrilling the action has been.
Even if Leclerc were to win every remaining round with a bonus point for fastest lap it would still not be enough if Verstappen finishes second every time, and he has been on the podium nine times in the past 10 races.
No Ferrari driver has won nine successive races in a season, a feat achieved only by Sebastian Vettel at Red Bull in 2013, and their current campaign has been plagued by unreliability and mistakes.
Mercedes’s seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, is sixth in the championship, 112 points adrift of Verstappen, and yet the Briton has been on the podium this season more often than Leclerc.
Verstappen is making few mistakes and showing plenty of patience and maturity, biding his time and reaping the rewards.
The 24-year-old has won eight of the first 13 races, putting him well on track to equal or beat the record of 13 wins in a season shared by Vettel and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher, who was dominant in 2004.
This season is longer than in those days, however, with Schumacher winning 13 of 18 and Vettel 13 of 19.
Verstappen refused to take anything for granted and shrugged off talk of records on Sunday.
“I don’t know. We’ll of course try to win as many as we can in the remaining races we have,” he said.
“But of course, more importantly, we have to keep the lead in the championship. That’s, of course, what we have to try to secure.”
Verstappen has previously won at six of the nine circuits still to come, with home rounds in Belgian and the Netherlands next up.
Last year’s title went down to the wire, controversially, in Abu Dhabi but there is little chance of that race deciding anything this time.
Ferrari will undoubtedly continue to put up a straight fight but Mercedes have moved back into the mix after a difficult early season, and Verstappen welcomed that.
“It’s good that they are competitive because then they can steal more points off Ferrari,” he said. “So I’m very happy.”
Reuters
Verstappen wins in Hungary as Leclerc misses out again
Formula One’s Sebastian Vettel announces retirement, plus full statement
Perez wins rain-delayed and red-flagged Monaco GP
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ferrari aim for one-two in Hungary after losing points in France
F1 teams urge quick decision on ‘porpoising’
Hamilton believes he will win again this year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.