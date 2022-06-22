Williams hits her straps in Eastbourne doubles after year out

Williams, who was sporting black tape on her face to help with a sinus problem, had no answer as Sorribes and Bouzkova made three successive breaks at the start of the second to help put them in a commanding position.

However, a ferocious volley from Williams helped her and Jabeur hold serve to make it 4-3, before the American showed further signs she was starting to find her rhythm with a booming forehand down the line to break their opponents’ serve.

Williams served out the next game to take the match to a final set tiebreak, which swung this way and that, with both pairings having match points before Sorribes Tormo missed a volley at the net to gift her opponents victory.

“It was so fun to play with Ons,” Williams said. “We had fun. I caught some fire behind me. I needed that. It was good. We’re just taking it one day at a time.”

At the same time Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Mallorca Championships on Wednesday ahead of his last 16 match due to pain in an abdominal muscle.

The 45th ranked Kyrgios came back from a set down to beat Serbia’s Laslo Djere 5-7 7-6(1) 7-6(1) on Tuesday and was scheduled to play Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut next.

“I’m really sorry I’m going to have to withdraw from tonight’s match here in Mallorca,” Kyrgios said in a statement released by the organisers. “I have been playing a lot of great matches lately and unfortunately I woke up with a pain in my abs. I went to see the tournament doctor right away and he advised that I don’t play tonight.”

The tournament doctor said Kyrgios was suffering from pain in his abdominal muscle on the left side due “due to the accumulation of matches in recent weeks and the effort of yesterday’s first-round match”.

The mercurial Australian, 27, skipped the clay court season to prepare for grass and earlier said he considers himself a top-five, top-10 level player on the surface.

Kyrgios reached the semifinals in Stuttgart and Halle in recent weeks but will be unseeded when the main draw of the grass court Grand Slam starts on Monday.

