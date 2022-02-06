Serena Williams, NBK Capital join Africa fundraising foray
06 February 2022 - 06:32
Tennis star Serena Williams and NBK Capital Partners have joined a growing number of investors in African start-ups seeking to take advantage of a tech and innovative-finance boom on the continent.
Williams’s Serena Ventures, A&T Capital, Distributed Global and others participated in raising $6.5m (R100m) for Nigerian cryptoproducts developer Nestcoin, and NBK last week announced a $10m facility with Moove, Uber’s vehicle supply partner in Africa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now