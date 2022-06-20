×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Nationality switch allows Russian-born Dzalamidze to play Wimbledon

The All England Lawn Tennis Club looks the other way as she lists herself as Georgian

20 June 2022 - 14:56 Aadi Nair
Natela Dzalamidze. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/QUINN ROONEY
Natela Dzalamidze. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/QUINN ROONEY

Moscow-born Natela Dzalamidze will be able to compete at Wimbledon despite a ban on Russian and Belarusian players at this year’s championships after she changed her nationality to represent Georgia.

The 29-year-old is listed as being from Georgia in Wimbledon’s entry list for the women’s doubles, where she is set to partner Serbian Aleksandra Krunic. Her nationality is Georgian on the WTA Tour’s website.

In April the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon due to the invasion of Ukraine. Belarus has been a main staging area for Russian troops.

The AELTC said it has no involvement in players’ change of nationality.

“Player nationality, defined as the flag they play under at professional events, is an agreed process that is governed by the tours and the ITF,” a spokesperson for the AELTC told Reuters.

The WTA and ITF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The grass-court Grand Slam, which begins on June 27, has been stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and WTA Tours over its decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus.

Earlier in June, the US Tennis Association said Russian and Belarusian players would be allowed to compete at the US Open this year under a neutral flag.

Reuters

Dominant Matteo Berrettini wins second straight Queen’s title

The Italian grass court specialist has his eye on Wimbledon
Sport
20 hours ago

Medvedev replaces Djokovic at top of world rankings

World No 1 is unable to compete at Wimbledon as Russian players are banned
Sport
6 days ago

Zverev fights back to beat Baez in Paris

German saves match point in five-set victory to advance to third round in French Open
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stormers hot property again after rags to riches ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Proteas and India draw T20 series as rain washes ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bulls coach Jake White admits URC final defeat ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Dominant Matteo Berrettini wins second straight ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Liverpool sign defender Calvin Ramsay from ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat

Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz ... the future of men’s tennis has arrived

Sport / Other Sport

Nadal admits fitness ‘far from perfect’ after rib injury

Sport / Other Sport

WTA chief says ban on Russian, Belarusian players breaks the rules

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.