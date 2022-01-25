Sport / Other Sport

Peng Shuai protest shirts ‘welcome’ at Australian Open

25 January 2022 - 09:24 Sudipto Ganguly
China’s Peng Shuai serves during a match at the Australian Open in this January 15 2019 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
China’s Peng Shuai serves during a match at the Australian Open in this January 15 2019 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Melbourne — Fans are free to wear “Where is Peng Shuai?” shirts at the Australian Open but they must not become “disruptive”, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley says amid criticism of the Grand Slam organisers’ earlier stance on the issue.

In response to a video posted on social media on Saturday of security officials instructing fans to remove shirts with the slogan on them, the governing body said the Melbourne Park tournament does not allow political statements.

Martina Navratilova described that reaction as “cowardly” and said Australian Open organisers were giving in to China and placing sponsorship money ahead of human rights concerns.

“Unfortunately I think there’s a lot of miscommunication and lack of understanding on it, because it’s not just a one line response,” Tiley said.

“Someone wearing a T-shirt saying something is not going to have any impact on the safety. But when they start getting together as a group, as a mob, and start being disruptive, in any way or form, that’s a different thing.

“If they’re coming in to do what everyone else is doing — to enjoy the tennis — and if they’ve got a T-shirt on that says, ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’, that’s fine.”

Peng’s situation became a matter of concern in November when the former women’s number one doubles player alleged that a former Chinese vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

Last month Peng said she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made had been misunderstood. Zhang has not commented on the matter.

Referring to the Peng shirts at Melbourne Park, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that “such behaviour is unpopular and will not succeed”.

Tiley said the steps taken by security staff last weekend was based on suspicions over “the motive and intent of the person coming in”.

“If they are coming on site to specifically disrupt the comfort and the safety of our fans, then we don't welcome them,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter what they say, but if they’re bringing a banner on site that’s got poles that they’re going to put up and they’re going to cover people’s ability to watch the tennis, then they’re going to need to remove it.

“If they continue to be persistent, they will be removed from the site, but if someone wants to wear a T-shirt, supporting Peng Shuai and that’s fine or doing other things, that’s fine.”

On Monday, Peng supporters in Australia said they were planning to hand out 1,000 “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts at Melbourne Park this week after raising more than A$10,000 on a GoFundMe page.

The Women’s Tennis Association has suspended tournaments in China due to its concerns over Peng’s safety and Tiley said Tennis Australia backed their stance.

“Right at the beginning when Peng Shuai’s whereabouts was not known we worked closely with the WTA to use our resources in the region, to support the WTA,” Tiley said.

“We were concerned about Peng Shuai’s wellbeing from the beginning and wanted to make sure she was OK. Obviously since that time, she has now made some statements, but we also support the WTA’s position on it.” 

Reuters

Tennis Australia is ‘cowardly’, Martina Navratilova says

The Australian Open organisers are banning fans from wearing T-shirts bearing messages of support for Chinese player Peng Shuai at the event
Sport
20 hours ago

Nadal outguns Mannarino after epic tiebreaker in Aussie Open

Spaniard reaches the quarterfinals, remaining on course for a record 21st Grand Slam title
Sport
1 day ago

Medvedev wants to eat his shorts and have them too

Oz Open favourite explodes over three-minute bathroom break when ‘five are needed to change’ in Melbourne heat
Sport
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
India take a beating but leave SA as champions
Sport / Cricket
2.
Tennis Australia is ‘cowardly’, Martina ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Medvedev wants to eat his shorts and have them too
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Rice on the boil at Old Trafford
Sport / Soccer
5.
Mark Boucher stonewalls questions on CSA’s ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Serbia ends Rio Tinto’s lithium mine plan on environmental concerns

Companies

‘We’re not getting tested’: Zverev says more players probably have Covid-19

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Athletes have a right to speak out

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.