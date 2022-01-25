World / Asia

Carrie Lam explains her maskless appearances

25 January 2022 - 09:11 Marius Zaharia and Donny Kwok
Carrie Lam. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG
Carrie Lam. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG

Hong Kong — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defended herself against criticism on Tuesday by saying she appears for news conferences without a face mask so that people could see how “solemn” she was when talking about the coronavirus outbreak.

A surge in locally transmitted infections with the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 this year have led to the imposition restrictions that have made the global financial hub one of the most isolated major cities in the world.

Lam has been criticised on social media and by some health experts for not wearing a mask while asking society to follow the strict rules her government has reimposed. She told reporters her decision not to wear a mask during media briefings was “well thought out” and that she wears one during other activities.

“Now I am very sombre, I am very solemn, because I am very worried. People need to understand and feel my feelings,” Lam told a weekly press conference. “I'm not going to smile to you or look very relaxed or casual. This is a very solemn occasion.”

Lam urged people to avoid gatherings and family reunions over the Lunar New Year period at the start of February and reiterated that social restrictions are unlikely to be relaxed after the break as initially hoped.

The last time Hong Kong was subject to such stern restrictions was in 2020, during the early months of the pandemic.

Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung, one of Lam’s top Covid-19 advisers known in Hong Kong for wearing face masks shaped like a duck beak, was quoted by local media on Monday as saying “when we are experts or leaders, we must set examples ourselves”.

Schools, pubs and gyms have been shut, with restaurants closing at 6pm and many people working from home again. Additionally, few flights are allowed to land and hardly any allowed to transit.

Hong Kong has adopted a strategy similar to mainland China, by aiming to quickly smother any outbreak and prevent infected residents from returning, whereas the trend among governments globally has been towards “living with the virus”.

Last week, Hong Kong authorities enraged pet lovers with an order to cull more than 2,000 hamsters after tracing an outbreak to a worker in a shop where 11 hamsters tested positive. 

Reuters

Time for foreign carmakers to review their China partnerships

A policy change in China means foreign carmakers and local manufacturers are reassessing their joint ventures
News
19 hours ago

Hong Kong culls hamsters as zero Covid-19 tolerance extends to rodents

But scientists around the world, and Hong Kong health and vet authorities say there is no evidence that animals play a major role in human contagion ...
World
5 days ago

Kung fu master in a bid to rule Hong Kong

Film producer Checkley Sin Kwok Lam announces he wants to replace Carrie Lam as elections loom
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
West African bloc condemns military detention of ...
World / Africa
2.
Burkina Faso army says it has deposed President ...
World / Africa
3.
US aircraft carrier groups enter South China Sea ...
World
4.
WHO warns Omicron is not the last variant
World / Africa
5.
EU ready to impose more sanctions against Russia ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

China records fewest births since 1950

News

Hong Kong to kill pet shop animals in Covid crackdown

News

Hong Kong extends measures to stem Omicron outbreak

News

Hong Kong rages against ‘biased’ story by Economist

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.