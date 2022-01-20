KEVIN MCCALLUM: Athletes have a right to speak out
The International Olympic Committee has been seen as the long-time bedfellows of the Chinese government
20 January 2022 - 15:19
On Wednesday, just after she had won her second-round match at the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka was asked about Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis player whom little has been seen or heard from since she accused Zhang Gaoli, the former vice-premier of China, of sexual assault in November.
“If I was in her position, I would want people to care for me too,” said Osaka. “I imagine myself in her shoes, and in that way it’s a little scary, but you want to lend your voice and you want people to ask questions.” ..
