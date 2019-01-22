Sport / Other Sport

Desert Golf Classic

Rookie Long bags his first PGA title

Three players were tied before American sank a 14-foot putt to prevail

22 January 2019 - 05:03 Gene Cherry
Adam Long of the US hugs his caddie Matt Olsen after making the winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Desert Classic at the Stadium Course in La Quinta, California, January 20. Picture: JEFF GROSS/Getty Images/AFP
Los Angeles — Rookie Adam Long birdied the final hole to edge Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin by a stroke to collect his first PGA Tour victory at the Desert Classic in southern California on Sunday.

The three had been tied before Long sank a 14-foot putt to shoot a seven-under-par 65 and prevail with a 26-under 262 in his sixth appearance on the PGA Tour. Mickelson (69), who had led the first three rounds at La Quinta Country Club, and Canadian Hadwin (67) finished at 25-under.

“I got a pretty good read off Phil’s putt,” Long told Golf Channel about the last hole.

“It was one of those putts you just know you’re going to make. And you can’t control that, but when you have that feeling it’s a good one. I’m in pretty disbelief right now. I don’t really know what happened.”

Hadwin had a three-stroke lead on the back nine while Mickelson experienced putting problems before rallying to catch Long and the Canadian. A clutch approach shot with the ball below his feet that set up Long’s closing putt was key for the American, who made seven birdies, three of them in the last five holes.

“I just kept plugging away,” Long said. “Everyone was chatting Phil’s name and there were a lot of Canadians here.

“I was kind of in the background doing my thing and trying to hit some fairways and give myself looks for birdies.”

Long, who turned pro in 2010 and joined the Web.com Tour in 2012, said his career has been “a bit of a roller-coaster” in some ways.

“It seemed like it [the win] came out of nowhere but my game has been trending in the right direction for really the last two years now,” he said.

Mickelson, who started the day with a two-stroke lead over Hadwin, three-putted his opening hole for a bogey. With Mickelson struggling with the putter, Hadwin took advantage by birdying five of the seven holes from the fifth to overhaul the Hall of Famer.

A two-shot swing at the ninth hole where Hadwin collected a birdie and Mickelson a bogey was key in the turnaround as the Canadian went on to build a three-stroke lead. But a bogey at 13 slowed his march, while Long got hot and Mickelson, despite his putting woes, made birdies at 15 and 16 to move back into contention.

“I had a terrible putting day. One of the worst I can recall in a while,” said Mickelson, who was playing his first PGA Tour event of the year.

“I missed a bunch of short ones on the front and some birdie opportunities but it felt awful with the putter.

“I just couldn’t get the ball to go in the hole.”

Reuters

PGA golfer Matt Kuchar grabs second win of season

Kuchar finished off a four-underpar 66 that took him to 22-under at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu
Sport
7 days ago

New Tiger burns bright — to fans’ delight

Thousands of fans flood the fairway to support transcendent golf champion Tiger Woods
Sport
1 month ago

Louis putts SA Open field in its place

Oosthuizen becomes the sixth player to win golf’s two oldest titles — The Open and SA Open
Sport
1 month ago

Yurav Premlall, 15, becomes the youngest SA Open player in history

Premlall on Thursday morning became the youngest player to tee off in the SA Open’s 115-year history
Sport
1 month ago

