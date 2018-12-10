Louis Oosthuizen put a final-round wobble behind him before emphatically charging to a maiden SA Open title at Randpark Golf Course on Sunday.

He obliterated the field to finish 18-under for a six-shot winning margin‚ the biggest since Tim Clarke in Durban in 2005.

He became only the sixth player after Bobby Locke‚ Gary Player‚ Bob Charles (New Zealand)‚ Ernie Els and Henrik Stenson (Sweden) to win The Open and South African Open, golf’s two oldest tournaments.

A tearful Oosthuizen was hugely relieved afterwards.

"When the last putt dropped it was such a relief knowing I put my name up with greats that have won it. Any South African wants to win the SA Open‚" said Oosthuizen, who had not played in this event since 2011.

France’s Romain Langasque, whose 66 was the joint lowest round of the day, finished second‚ and Charl Schwartzel‚ Bryce Easton‚ Thomas Aiken and England’s Oliver Wilson were two shots further back.

There was heartbreak for Zambia’s Madalitso Muthiya who narrowly missed a spot in the 2019 Open Championship.

He finished on nine-under.

The win is likely to propel Oosthuizen‚ SA’s highest ranked golfer‚ into the world top 30.