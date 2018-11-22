‘Exceptional’ draft of two-year-olds at CTS Ready-To-Run Sale

The “bullish positivity” prevailing in the bloodstock market is set to continue at Friday’s CTS Ready-To-Run Sale at Durbanville racecourse (6pm start).

That is the view of SA’s racing newspaper The Sporting Post, which says “the welcome return of the vital middle market at the recent Johannesburg Ready-To-Run Sale put some pep back in the step of breeders”.

The paper reports the sale “has attracted an exceptional draft of entries for its seventh renewal including the offspring of SA’s top five stallions — Silvano (three lots), Var (three lots), Trippi (two lots), Gimmethegreenlight (three lots) and 12 by Maine Chance Farms, Querari”.

A total of 117 two-year-olds by 33 sires is due to come under the hammer on Friday evening with a number of the youngsters catalogued being eligible for the two R5m races to be run at Kenilworth in January 2020.

Other popular sires represented on the sale include Twice Over (seven lots), What A Winter (five lots), Oratorio (seven lots), Jackson (four lots) and Philanthropist (one lot).

Master Of My Fate, a son of Jet Master who stands at Varsfontein Stud, is represented by one filly and one colt on the sale.

The filly, out of a half-sister to international grade 1 winners Irridescence and Perfect Promise, is a half-sister to eight winners including feature race winner Admiral’s Daughter.

Duke Of Marmalade, a five-time grade 1 winner, has four lots on the sale including a colt who is a half-brother to five winners including grade 3 winner Tippuana Moon.

Soetendal Estate has a number of two-year-olds on the sale including eight by Durban July winner Pomodoror.

Acting as agent for Klawervlei Stud, Soetendal have an interesting lot early in the sale with a son of Camelot whose four grade 1 triumphs included the Investec Derby.

The colt’s granddam is an own sister to 2000 Guineas winner and successful sire, Footstepsinthesand. There is only one two-yearold by Dynasty on the sale with Drakenstein Stud offering a colt who is related on the dam side to Denis Drier’s top-class performer Sand And Sea, a winner at Kenilworth last weekend.

Pour Moi — also an Epsom Derby winner — has a colt late in the sale who should attract plenty of interest. His sire, Montjeu, has also produced another Derby victor in Wings Of Eagles.

Time Thief’s first crop are being offered this year and the interest in his four entries will have been boosted by the exploits of his daughter In Her Time in Australia. The stallion is a three-parts brother to SA champion sprinter Laisserfaire.

The Vaal hosts its second meeting of the week on Thursday and all eyes will be on Mardi Gras who will bid to get his promising career back on course when he takes on just six rivals in the fourth race.

Bought as a yearling for R3.2m, the Oratorio gelding’s new owners have engaged the services of top jockey Anton Marcus who will partner the grey for the first time.

Gavin Lerena, who has ridden Mardi Gras in his past two races, rides Candice Dawson’s improving three-year-old How Does It Taste but the chief threat to Johan Janse van Vuuren’s runner is likely to be the Sean Tarry inmate Wonderwall.

Selections:

1st Race: (11) Hartleyfive (10) Green Savannah (13) Little Sparrow (7) Azeeza

2nd Race: (6) Winter Crusade (5) El Sereno (1) Smart Deal (10) Adolfo

3rd Race: (5) Sea Venture (14) Perfect Storm (7) Gold Scent (6) Shez ahotti

4th Race: (2) Mardi Gras (1) Wonderwall (3) How Does It Taste (4) Wild Path

5th Race: (3) Carbon Atom (4) Baahir (6) Regal Graduation (5) William Nicol

6th Race: (10) Frankly (5) River Rafting (2) Pool Party (1) Ouro

7th Race: (5) Visuality (2) Big Bang Theory (4) Eleni (8) Inyanga

8th Race: (2) Sail For Joy (3) Chepardo (5) Lake Kinneret (7) Danza

9th Race: (1) Animal Lover (3) Knysna Rose (5) Beautiful Shay (6) Ezieza