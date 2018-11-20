Sport / Other Sport

HORSE RACING

Saddle beats scribe in richest-ever Hong Kong pay stakes

20 November 2018 - 05:07 David Mollett
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image:

When it comes to careers in racing, the chance of a decent retirement nest egg is considerably better if you are a jockey rather than a scribe.

Even a middle-of-the-road jockey is likely to earn more per annum than — for example — the editor of racing’s own newspaper The Sporting Post.

This thought sprang to mind following a media release from the Hong Kong Jockey Club that it would be hosting the richest-ever International Jockeys Challenge at Happy Valley racecourse on December 5.

It is a four-race challenge and the jockey who amasses the most points will receive R900,000, the second R360,000 and the third R180,000. Not too shabby for an evening’s work.

“It’s probably the strongest jockeys competition out of all those around the world,” was the comment by Hong Kong champion jockey Zac Purton.

There is no invitation for SA champion Lyle Hewitson, but Mauritius-born Karis Teetan, who served his apprenticeship in this country, could make the final line-up as there are two places available for the riders in first and second places in this season’s Hong Kong championship.

The deadline is Wednesday and Teetan is in second.

Trainer Sean Tarry, sure to be thrilled with Legal Eagle’s win over a sprint distance last Thursday, will expect his three-year-old Against The Grain to open his account in Tuesday’s fourth at the Vaal.

The son of Curved Ball will be sharper for his recent seasonal comeback run and could prove too smart for Paused and My King. Lyle Hewitson will be in the saddle once again.

Mike de Kock, who will be hoping his G-Bets Summer Cup entries draw favourable positions at the barrier draw at a Sandton hotel on Wednesday, has a useful prospect in Dagmar, certain to be sent off favourite in the first leg of the jackpot.

Owned by China Horse Club International, Dagmar returns from a four-month break but will take some beating if anywhere near his peak. His chief danger may be Tamarina, though Alec Laird’s filly has not raced since January.

Gavin Lerena is reunited with Doosra in the sixth race and the son of Captain Al will have plenty of supporters following his good run in the Emperors Palace Charity Mile.

However, this is a competitive event in which Infamous Fox, Kings Archer and Catkin can all be given chances.

Selections:

2nd Race: (9) Burundi (1) Petite Aime (14) Castle Gate (2) Candela

3rd Race: (14) Russian Prince (16) Vontreo (9) Naizak (10) Ow linthetree

4th Race: (2) Against The Grain (4) Paused (10) My King (7) Lasair

5th Race: (4) Dagmar (5) Tamarina (1) Aurelia Cotta (11) Pink

6th Race: (3) Doosra (2) Infamous Fox (11) Kings Archer (9) Catkin

7th Race: (2) Daffiq (1) Classify (4) Nordic Rebel (10) Visigoth

8th Race: (13) Tricia (8) Che Bella (3) Parental Control (15) Ensemble

9th Race: (12) Seventh Son (2) Certifiable (15) Effortless (3) Western Shamrock

British champion trainer John Gosden bags fourth Horse of the Year title

Gosden previously won the award with Kingman (2014), Golden Horn (2015) and Enable (2017)
Sport
4 days ago

Jockey Craig Zachey gets a chance to shine with De Kock runner

One of the leading fancies will be Dawn Assault, who represents the yard of St John Gray
Sport
5 days ago

Will Aussie Winx be jinxed by British mount?

The latest world rankings have Winx and UK galloper Cracksman on the same total
Sport
7 days ago

Rainbow Bridge hunts Cape pot of gold

The son of Ideal World won his last start at Durbanville in October with Bernard Fayd’ Herbe in the saddle
Sport
11 days ago

Trainer Mike de Kock poised for Summer Cup domination

In latest betting on the R2m  G-Bets Summer Cup, De Kock has the first three in the market
Sport
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Baxter in selection plight for Paraguay
Sport / Soccer
2.
World athletics body snubs Caster Semenya
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Erasmus and Boks on the right course with win ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Aussies are tame and hurting, says Faf
Sport / Cricket
5.
Why Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is wary of ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

British champion trainer John Gosden bags fourth Horse of the Year title
Sport / Other Sport

Jockey Craig Zachey gets a chance to shine with De Kock runner
Sport / Other Sport

Will Aussie Winx be jinxed by British mount?
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.