Champion jockey Hewitson can make up for lost time

As a result of being sidelined through injury, champion jockey Lyle Hewitson finds himself 40 winners behind Muzi Yeni in the jockeys championship, but he has a chance of landing a big prize on Saturday when he rides Tilbury Fort in the R1m Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile at Turffontein.

Tilbury Fort is one of four runners from the powerful stable of Sean Tarry and the five-year-old should be competitive with his low weight of 53.5kg. The son of Horse Chestnut goes into the race fresh as he has only contested five races in 2018 — winning two of them.

Tarry has strong back-up in one of the leading fancies, Matador Man, with jockey S’manga Khumalo having the luxury of jumping from pole position. The five-year-old won his last start at Greyville in September by over three lengths.

There is not a lot to choose between Social Order and Tilbury Fort on their running behind Yakeen at Turffontein in June.

Noble Secret represents Mike de Ko c k ’s yard. He has got a serious shout on Saturday from a perfect barrier position.

It is always tempting to try to identify an outsider who could upset the applecart. The most likely is Infamous Fox, who is on offer at 25-1 with some bookmakers.

Also not well drawn is Gavin Lerena’s mount, New Predator, who has managed just a single placing in five outings this year. His odds of 7-1 look measly.

Winner in 2017 Hat Puntano is back to try to capture the R625,000 first prize for a second time and Mike and Adam Azzie are confident of a good showing by the Argentinian import.

They were hoping to book Lerena, but have reverted to one of their favourite riders, Corné Orffer.

Yeni rides Champions Challenge victor Coral Fever, but the six-yearold has a lot on his plate with top weight of 61kg and a dreadful draw.

However, Robbie Sage’s charge will strip fitter following his sixth placing behind Captain Aldo in the Joburg Spring Challenge.

Yeni can still bag a feature race at the meeting as his mount in the Golden Loom Handicap, William The Silent, will think he has got loose with just 52kg on his back. The son of Var has won three of his five starts and is preferred to Paul Matchett’s speedy filly Kissable. The sixth race, the Princess Charlene Starling Stakes, has some choicely bred fillies: Celtic Sea and the De Kock trio of Nafaayes, Ghaalla and Isle De France.

Selections:

1st Race: (6) Dromedaris (7) American Landing (9) Odd Rob (8) Pagoda

2nd: (12) Owlinthetree (7) Hawwaam (13) Reach For The Line (9) Jungle Book

3rd: (2) Epic Dream (11) Opensea (8) Duke’s Dozen (9) Mojito Magic

4th: (1) Chimichuri Run (3) Alyaasaat (4) Rule The Night (2) National Park

5th: (2) Checkpoint Charlie (12) Railtrip (9) Greatest Wish (7) Myview

6th: (8) Isle De France (4) Nafaayes (1) Celtic Sea (3) Ghaalla

7th: (13) Tilbury Fort (12) Infamous Fox (9) Noble Secret (4) Matador Man

8th : (14) William The Silent (10) Kissable (7) Life Is Good (6) Captain’s Girl

9th: (5) Being Fabulous (7) Insignis (8) Chariot Of Gold (4) Sylvan On Fire

10th: (15) Sail De Lago (9) Comaneci (3) Balustrade (1) Rhyme Or Reason

11th : (6) Buffalo Bill Cody (1) Safe Harbour (7) Warrior’s Rest (5) Shukamisa

12th: (9) Big Voice Jack (7) Full Of Attitude (5) Flying Winger (1) Catkin Charity Mile betting 7-2 Noble Secret 4-1 Matador Man 15-2 New Predator 10-1 Coral Fever, Full Mast, Tilbury Fort 12-1 Hat Puntano 14-1 Captain Aldo 16-1 Infamous Fox 20-1

Others source: bookmaker Lance Michael