Will Aussie Winx be jinxed by British mount?

Aussies take sport seriously, so the happenings of the past few days will have left many frustrated and angry.

The rugby defeat by Wales — the first in 10 years — was hard enough to swallow, but what has really got many fans up in arms is the possibility of their superstar racehorse, Winx, having to share the 2018 Cartier Horse of the Year trophy.

The latest world rankings have Winx, unbeaten in 29 races, with 130 points, but the UK galloper Cracksman is on the same total following his easy six-lengths win in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

What many racing followers cannot understand is why the British-trained filly Enable, winner of both the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe and Breeders Cup Turf, is rated only 125, five points below Winx and Cracksman.

In fact, a number of other horses are rated higher than Enable, including now-retired American star Gun Runner, winner of the Pegasus World Cup on 128, and Poet’s Word and Roaring Lion on 127.

There are only two big meetings left in 2018 to affect the rankings, the Japan Cup and December’s Hong Kong International races, so it is quite possible the current standings will remain the same.

Many racing fans would love to see a showdown between Winx and Enable in 2019 and if this were to happen it would likely be in a neutral country.

One track that might suit both connections is the Kranji racecourse in Singapore, and if this could be arranged sponsors would be falling over themselves to get involved.

It is a busy week for Gauteng racing with the Victory Moon Stakes scheduled for Turffontein on Thursday and the Vaal hosting a nine-race programme on Tuesday. Robbie Sage’s stable is in hot form. He won the recent Emperors Palace Charity Mile with Coral Fever and saddles his useful filly, Goede Hoop, in the sixth race at the Vaal.

Goede Hoop has won three of her last four starts and will have her usual jockey, Muzi Yeni, in the saddle.

Only seven runners will face the starter in this 2,400m contest, but both Sunshine Silk and the top weight, Arte, will have their supporters.

Geoff Woodruff has done well with Sunshine Silk, who has won three times in her last six outings. She will be ridden by Gavin Lerena

Arte, trained by Grant Maroun, won her last start over 2,600m, so her stamina in Tuesday’s race is assured. She will be piloted by Ryan Munger.

Punters looking for a long-priced winner should consider four-year-old Keyboogie, who runs in the last leg of the jackpot. Though jockey arrangements suggest stable mates Robberg Express and Sir Spencer are better fancied by the stable, Keyboogie is taking a drop in class.