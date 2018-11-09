Rainbow Bridge hunts Cape pot of gold
Rainbow Bridge, who races in the colours of Chris Gerber who died last week, will bid to maintain his unbeaten record when he runs in the R150,000 Cape Mile at Kenilworth on Sunday.
Gerber’s big wish was to win the Durban July and, ironically, Rainbow Bridge could be headed for that race if he builds on his excellent runs to date.
The son of Ideal World won his last start at Durbanville in October with Bernard Fayd’ Herbe in the saddle.
He retains the ride in Sunday ’s 1,600m contest.
Fayd’ Herbe can expect a strong challenge from the top weight Eyes Wide Open. This Dynasty colt, trained by Glen Kotzen, makes his first start of the new season. Champion trainer Justin Snaith saddles four runners from his powerful yard with Lyle Hewitson booked for four-year-old Silver Maple.
A R1m son of Silvano, the gelding also won his last start at Durbanville and should go well from a favourable draw.
The sixth race on the Kenilworth card, the Laisserfaire Stakes over 1,100m, is likely to see Magic Wonderland sent off favourite. However, this talented filly from the stable of Candice Bass-Robinson is lumbered with 64.5kg and it may be best to look elsewhere for the winner.
Possible winners include Dennis Drier’s mare Anime, Glen Kotzen’s Ostinato and Too Phat To Fly and Casual Diamond whom Richard Fourie will partner for Sn a it h.
At the bottom of the weights, a runner worth including in quartet bets is Straat-Kind, who was beaten in a photo-finish last time out.
There is a nine-race programme at Turffontein on Saturday and trainer Candice Dawson can go close in the fourth race with Jameson Girl. With apprentice Dylan Lerena claiming his allowance, she will carry the featherweight of 49.5kg — the lowest she has yet.
The opposition includes some useful females including Guns And Roses, Mrs O and Vivir. The last-named has won two of her five starts.
Gavin Lerena is an eyecatching booking for Kentucky Blue in the final leg of the Pick 6.
Perfect Tigress will have her supporters but she is 9kg out at weight-for-age with Kentucky Blue, who rates a banker bet.
Turffontein Selections:
2nd Race: (2) Adamo (12) Paused
(5) Armstrong (1) Cinnabon
3rd Race: (9) D’Arrivee (10) Danza (2) Purple Diamond (1) Shogun
4th Race: (10) Jameson Girl (5) Vivir (1) Guns And Roses (2) Mrs O
5th Race: (3) Green Top (5) Storm Destiny (2) Dame Kelly (6) Miss Pinkerton
6th Race: (7) Tapenzee (6) Earth Sky (1) Mighty And Magic (11) Kings Cup
7th Race: (5) Kurt’s Approval (7) So Long Spring (1) Revelation (6) Corrido
8th Race: (6) O Lucky Man (9) Lazarus Tree (5) Divine Connection (2) Before Noon
9th Race: (6) Kentucky Blue (2) Perfect Tigress (11) Tortola (1) Seattle Tango
