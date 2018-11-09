Rainbow Bridge hunts Cape pot of gold

Rainbow Bridge, who races in the colours of Chris Gerber who died last week, will bid to maintain his unbeaten record when he runs in the R150,000 Cape Mile at Kenilworth on Sunday.

Gerber’s big wish was to win the Durban July and, ironically, Rainbow Bridge could be headed for that race if he builds on his excellent runs to date.

The son of Ideal World won his last start at Durbanville in October with Bernard Fayd’ Herbe in the saddle.

He retains the ride in Sunday ’s 1,600m contest.

Fayd’ Herbe can expect a strong challenge from the top weight Eyes Wide Open. This Dynasty colt, trained by Glen Kotzen, makes his first start of the new season. Champion trainer Justin Snaith saddles four runners from his powerful yard with Lyle Hewitson booked for four-year-old Silver Maple.

A R1m son of Silvano, the gelding also won his last start at Durbanville and should go well from a favourable draw.

The sixth race on the Kenilworth card, the Laisserfaire Stakes over 1,100m, is likely to see Magic Wonderland sent off favourite. However, this talented filly from the stable of Candice Bass-Robinson is lumbered with 64.5kg and it may be best to look elsewhere for the winner.