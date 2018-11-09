Sport / Other Sport

Rainbow Bridge hunts Cape pot of gold

09 November 2018 - 05:04 David Mollett
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Rainbow Bridge, who races in the colours of Chris Gerber who died last week, will bid to maintain his unbeaten record when he runs in the R150,000 Cape Mile at Kenilworth on Sunday.

Gerber’s big wish was to win the Durban July and, ironically, Rainbow Bridge could be headed for that race if he builds on his excellent runs to date.

The son of Ideal World won his last start at Durbanville in October with Bernard Fayd’ Herbe in the saddle.

He retains the ride in Sunday ’s 1,600m contest.

Fayd’ Herbe can expect a strong challenge from the top weight Eyes Wide Open. This Dynasty colt, trained by Glen Kotzen, makes his first start of the new season. Champion trainer Justin Snaith saddles four runners from his powerful yard with Lyle Hewitson booked for four-year-old Silver Maple.

A R1m son of Silvano, the gelding also won his last start at Durbanville and should go well from a favourable draw.

The sixth race on the Kenilworth card, the Laisserfaire Stakes over 1,100m, is likely to see Magic Wonderland sent off favourite. However, this talented filly from the stable of Candice Bass-Robinson is lumbered with 64.5kg and it may be best to look elsewhere for the winner.

Possible winners include Dennis Drier’s mare Anime, Glen Kotzen’s Ostinato and Too Phat To Fly and Casual Diamond whom Richard Fourie will partner for Sn a it h.

At the bottom of the weights, a runner worth including in quartet bets is Straat-Kind, who was beaten in a photo-finish last time out.

There is a nine-race programme at Turffontein on Saturday and trainer Candice Dawson can go close in the fourth race with Jameson Girl. With apprentice Dylan Lerena claiming his allowance, she will carry the featherweight of 49.5kg — the lowest she has yet.

The opposition includes some useful females including Guns And Roses, Mrs O and Vivir. The last-named has won two of her five starts.

Gavin Lerena is an eyecatching booking for Kentucky Blue in the final leg of the Pick 6.

Perfect Tigress will have her supporters but she is 9kg out at weight-for-age with Kentucky Blue, who rates a banker bet.

Turffontein Selections:

2nd Race: (2) Adamo (12) Paused

(5) Armstrong (1) Cinnabon

3rd Race: (9) D’Arrivee (10) Danza (2) Purple Diamond (1) Shogun

4th Race: (10) Jameson Girl (5) Vivir (1) Guns And Roses (2) Mrs O

5th Race: (3) Green Top (5) Storm Destiny (2) Dame Kelly (6) Miss Pinkerton

6th Race: (7) Tapenzee (6) Earth Sky (1) Mighty And Magic (11) Kings Cup

7th Race: (5) Kurt’s Approval (7) So Long Spring (1) Revelation (6) Corrido

8th Race: (6) O Lucky Man (9) Lazarus Tree (5) Divine Connection (2) Before Noon

9th Race: (6) Kentucky Blue (2) Perfect Tigress (11) Tortola (1) Seattle Tango

Trainer Mike de Kock poised for Summer Cup domination

In latest betting on the R2m  G-Bets Summer Cup, De Kock has the first three in the market
Sport
1 day ago

Owner Chris Gerber will be missed by racing sector

Gerber, who died after contracting malaria, founded Moutonshoek Stud in 2003 and bred a number of top performers
Sport
3 days ago

Champion jockey Hewitson can make up for lost time

Lyle Hewitson finds himself 40 winners behind Muzi Yeni in the jockeys championship, but things could change
Sport
7 days ago

Tarry’s two entrants look strong in Charity Mile, says bookmaker

Matador Man and stablemate Tilbury Fort are big players for the Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile
Sport
8 days ago

Rabada’s relation can be a sales topper at Germiston

Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Sale offers 111 two-year-olds under the hammer
Sport
10 days ago

