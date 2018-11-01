Tarry’s two entrants look strong in Charity Mile, says bookmaker

With Justin Snaith landing another big race win at the weekend, trainer Sean Tarry will be keen to bag some of the big prizes on the Highveld and he has a strong hand in Saturday’s Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile at Turffontein.

Snaith won Sunday’s R350,000 G-Bets Algoa Cup with Magnificent Seven, but Tarry could strike back in Saturday’s popular race which is being run under the Emperors Palace banner for the 12th year.

"We’ve priced Sean’s runner Matador Man as the co-favourite for the race and I feel this is a race well within his compass," said bookmaker Lance Michael on Wednesday.

"That said, I also feel stablemate Tilbury Fort could be a big player. He looks good each-way value at his current odds of 10-1," said Michael.

Mike de Kock’s improving four-year-old Noble Secret shares favouritism at 4-1 with Matador Man in the Charity Mile. The son of Dynasty is also favourite for the Summer Cup on December 1.

Johan Janse van Vuuren trains the third favourite Predator, who is quoted at 7-1 and he is followed in the betting by 10-1 shot Coral Fever, winner of the Champions Challenge at Turffontein in April.

Although badly drawn, Infamous Fox could be competitive as trainer Candice Dawson feels her charge was in need of his latest run.

Meanwhile, there is a 10-race card at the Vaal on Thursday and Cape-based jockey Aldo Domeyer rides seven horses for trainer Ashley Fortune.

Domeyer’s best chance of success may lie with four-year-old Seventh Rule who takes on 13 rivals in the ninth race. The son of Seventh Rock finished second behind Pius Oil last time out and can turn the tables on Clinton Binda’s runner.

If Like A Panther is "ring rusty" after a lengthy break, Fortune could strike in the sixth race on Ashley Fortune’s five-year-old, Verdier. The Var gelding has earned a cheque in each of his seven races in 2018.

Like A Panther, who cost R2.2m as a yearling, has not raced since finishing unplaced in the SA Derby in May. The

Captain Al colt had previously run third in the SA Classic.

Punters looking for a possible jackpot and Pick 6 banker should consider Xplosive Kiss whom Gavin Lerena rides for the second time in the seventh race. The jockey partnered the filly to a facile victory in a

maiden event at Turffontein at the end of September.

Xplosive Kiss will need to be at the top of her game as her competitors include another impressive maiden winner in Sean Tarry’s In The Dance as well as highly rated Aussie import San Fermin.

Although San Fermin ran unplaced in the Joburg Spring Handicap that was the four-year-old’s first run since April and the filly may have needed the run. Top jockey Weichong Marwing won on her in February and is back in the

saddle on Thursday.

Owner Chris Gerber has been unwell recently, but he will get a tonic if his colours are carried to victory in the fifth race. His three-year-old filly Noble Princess, trained by Mike de Kock, has been beaten in photo finishes in her two starts and can shed her maiden tag by beating Pachanga and Stormborne Thunder.

Bookies will fancy their chances of again beating Pachanga as Aldo Domeyer’s mount has finished second in each of her last five starts. The mare has to go close provided she stays the 2,000m trip which she is trying for the first time.

Earlier in the meeting, the choicely bred Australian import Anjom will be out to improve on a mediocre debut when the daughter of Snitzel contests the second race. The swinger

with Prix Eclips could prove a good wager.