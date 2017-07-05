Ruswahl Samaai beat Olympic champion Jeff Henderson to win the long-jump title with an 8.34m meet record at the Hungarian grand prix on Tuesday.

But Justin Gatlin outgunned Akani "AK" Simbine to win the 100m and avenge defeat in the Doha Diamond League.

The American crossed the line in 9.89sec‚ pipping by one-hundredth of a second the South African‚ who set his 9.89sec national record on the same track in Szekesfehervar‚ south-west of Budapest.

American Isiah Young‚ third in 10.10sec‚ beat Simbine in the 200m, finishing in 20.14sec to the South African’s 20.21sec.

Henricho Bruintjies was fourth in the 100m in 10.11sec to claim the scalp of Ivory Coast’s African champion Ben Youssef Meite‚ fifth in 10.14sec.

With a month to go to the World Championships in London‚ Simbine has time to find that extra gear to hit top speed.

Samaai‚ who finished ninth at the Rio Games‚ produced a consistent set of jumps. His 8.34m‚ which came on his final attempt‚ would have won Olympic bronze. Henderson cleared 8m only once‚ on his last jump‚ going 8.18m.