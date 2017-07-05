CRASH ON FINAL STRETCH
Drama in Tour de France: Sagan kicked off, injured Cavendish withdraws
Vittel —World champion Peter Sagan was kicked out of the Tour de France on Tuesday after sending Mark Cavendish crashing to the ground in a hectic fourth stage finale, sending shock waves through the three-week cycling extravaganza.
Cavendish broke his shoulder blade in the crash and has withdrawn from the Tour, the Dimension Data team told Reuters.
Cavendish, who is four Tour stage victories short of the record set by Eddy Merckx, did not expect to equal or pass the milestone on this Tour, after suffering from Epstein Barr virus in the build-up to the Tour.
But he was in with a shot of adding one stage on Tuesday.
"I’m obviously massively disappointed to get this news about the fracture," Cavendish said on the team's website.
"The team was incredible today. They executed to perfection what we wanted to do this morning. I feel I was in a good position to win - and to lose that and even having to leave the Tour, a race I’ve built my whole career around, is really sad.
"I wish the best of luck to my teammates for the rest of the race. Now, I’m looking forward to watching the race on TV, seeing the team fly the flag high for SA and raise awareness for Qhubeka”.
Qhubeka is the bicycle charity that the Dimension Data team supports.
"We’ve decided to disqualify Peter Sagan from the Tour de France 2017 as he endangered some of his colleagues seriously in the final metres of the sprint which happened in Vittel," said the race commission president, Philippe Marien.
"We will apply article 12.104 of the rules of the UCI [Union Cycliste Internationale] … in which case commissaires [the race jury] can decide to enforce a judgment to disqualify a rider."
Sagan jutted out an elbow about 100m from the finish line of the fourth stage in Vittel, knocking Cavendish into the metal safety barriers and sending him crashing to the tarmac.
Cavendish finished the stage after receiving medical attention but injured a finger and shoulder and was later taken to hospital by ambulance.
"I get on with Peter well but I don’t get it. If he came across it’s one thing, but the elbow?" Cavendish told reporters outside his Dimension Data team bus before going to hospital.
Initial reports said Sagan had been penalised 30 seconds and 80 green jersey points, but that was changed to a disqualification.
The stage was won by France’s Arnaud Demare.
Race leader Geraint Thomas was also taken down in a separate crash in the final kilometre of the 207.5km stage from Mondorf-les-Bains to Vittel.
Briton Thomas, who had warned on Monday that he just wanted to stay clear of trouble, hit the deck for the second time in three stages.
"It’s okay, both times I managed to take off quite a bit of speed [before crashing]," said Thomas. "I’m used to crashing, so it’s fine, I’m all okay."
In all the furore, French champion Demare’s achievement of becoming the first Frenchman to win a Tour stage in a sprint finish since 2006 was almost lost.
His win allowed him to claim the sprinters’ green jersey from German Marcel Kittel, winner of Sunday’s second stage but who was held up by the first crash and was therefore unable to contest the sprint.
