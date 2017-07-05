Drama in Tour de France: Sagan kicked off, injured Cavendish withdraws

Vittel —World champion Peter Sagan was kicked out of the Tour de France on Tuesday after sending Mark Cavendish crashing to the ground in a hectic fourth stage finale, sending shock waves through the three-week cycling extravaganza.

Cavendish broke his shoulder blade in the crash and has withdrawn from the Tour, the Dimension Data team told Reuters.

Cavendish, who is four Tour stage victories short of the record set by Eddy Merckx, did not expect to equal or pass the milestone on this Tour, after suffering from Epstein Barr virus in the build-up to the Tour.

But he was in with a shot of adding one stage on Tuesday.

"I’m obviously massively disappointed to get this news about the fracture," Cavendish said on the team's website.

"The team was incredible today. They executed to perfection what we wanted to do this morning. I feel I was in a good position to win - and to lose that and even having to leave the Tour, a race I’ve built my whole career around, is really sad.

"I wish the best of luck to my teammates for the rest of the race. Now, I’m looking forward to watching the race on TV, seeing the team fly the flag high for SA and raise awareness for Qhubeka”.

Qhubeka is the bicycle charity that the Dimension Data team supports.