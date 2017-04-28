Nolan Hoffman in top gear for Durban

He celebrated his 32nd birthday with his first win at the Emperors Palace Classic in Kempton Park last weekend to add to the Herald Cycle Tour win earlier in 2016.

And on the track over the past few weeks the sprint specialist has shown there is nothing wrong with his speed as he added three gold medals to his collection of South African Championship titles and two wins at the African Continental Championships.

At the South African Track Champs his backup was also in fine form, with the BCX squad bagging five wins.

The strength of Hoffman and his teammates will make for some interesting tactics on Sunday as the other riders will be wary of expending too much energy trying to create a break, knowing the powerful BCX squad has the ability to chase down most breakaways.

This could result in some negative tactics, with the bunch "ganging up" on the BCX crew, which frustrates Lange but which he also takes as a compliment.

"This season we have seen a lot of negative racing from the other guys in the peloton," said the former pro. "But I guess it is a compliment that they always see us as the team to beat."

Despite having Bradley Potgieter as the defending champion, the RoadCover team are not bringing a full squad to the aQuellé Tour Durban and will be relying heavily on mountain biker turned road rider Brendon Davids and Willie Smit to support Potgieter in his quest to defend his title.

But Davids and Smit will coming straight from the Old Mutual joBerg2c mountain bike event, with a big question mark over how fresh they are.

The main 105km road race start from Moses Mabhida Stadium at 6.30am, the 55km cyclocross at 9am and the 45km fun ride at 9.15am.