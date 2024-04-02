NEIL MANTHORP: Pact between Cricket SA Members Forum and CSA directors ends mistrust
A commitment to a future in which the administration focuses on the national interest before provincial priorities bodes well
02 April 2024 - 05:00
Timing is everything with sports columns and, unfortunately, this one comes a day late. It should have been published on Monday. But as long as everyone who reads it today can imagine it’s still yesterday, we should be fine. After all, breaking news is breaking news.
As always during the first weeks of the IPL every year, the opportunity has been taken by many involved in the game in SA to draw breath, take stock and reflect. Meetings have taken place on Zoom and in private offices that promise a bright, realistic but optimistic future...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.