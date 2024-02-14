Great Danes deliver as Proteas take control in second Test

Dane Piedt and Proteas skipper Neil Brand celebrate the wicket of Will Young in Hamilton on Wednesday. Picture: HANNAH PETERS/GETTY IMAGES
Off-spinner Dane Piedt took 5/89 to lead a stunning fightback for the Proteas on day two of the second Test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday.
At stumps, the Proteas had a lead of 31 runs after dismissing the Black Caps for 211.
“It’s amazing,” Piedt said of the team’s performance. “I’m seriously proud of the way the guys fought today. We were just trying to strangle them. We kept telling ourselves we needed to keep grinding away and some luck would go our way.”
It’s the second Test five-for of his career, and with his old Western Province teammate Dane Paterson, who picked up 3/39, they have given the Proteas an advantage many would not have thought they were capable of attaining.
That SA is in the ascendancy is a great tribute to the players’ fighting spirit, which was initially on display during a 77-run seventh-wicket partnership between Shaun von Berg and Ruan de Swardt, which rescued the Proteas from a tricky position at 150/5.
While a first innings total of 242 was hardly substantial, the Proteas ensured they created enough pressure by taking wickets regularly. Piedt’s dismissals of Tom Latham and, crucially, Kane Williamson midway through the afternoon session were the turning points of the day.
The Proteas’ first innings lasted only 8.2 overs in the morning as they managed to add only 22 runs to their overnight total, with De Swardt, unfortunately bowled off the inside edge, finishing on 64 and Von Berg on 38. They were both dismissed by debutant Will O’Rourke, who finished with figures of 4/59.
The out-of-sorts Devon Conway was dismissed in the first over, with Paterson producing a lovely delivery that angled into the left hander from around the wicket and then left him off the surface, finding the edge and giving wicketkeeper Clyde Fortuin an easy catch behind.
It’s been a tough tour, but there is great camaraderie in the group and we are quite open and honest with each other. We will fight as hard as we can
Dane Piedt
Latham and Williamson combined for a partnership of 74. Importantly, those runs were scored at less than three an over, with seamers Tshepo Moreki and Paterson deserving credit for the control they showed.
“It’s not an easy wicket to get started on,” Latham, who made 40, admitted after play.
Latham fell to a beauty from the 33-year-old Piedt when one spun past his outside edge and knocked back the off stump shortly after the drinks break. The big fish, Williamson, was reeled in four overs later when the extra bounce, which has been a notable feature of the Seddon Park pitch, forced an error from him. Williamson, in pushing forward, was caught off an inside edge onto his pad, with Raynard van Tonder taking the catch.
Williamson, who made hundreds in each innings of the first Test, scored 43, and the Proteas felt right on top of things at that stage.
Rachin Ravindra and Will Young, who was called into the team as a replacement for injured Daryl Mitchell, added 59 for the fourth wicket but as it looked like they were going to reassert New Zealand’s dominance, Moreki returned and induced an error from Ravindra.
The stylish left-hander chopped a rising delivery from Moreki onto his leg-stump after making 29. That wicket induced a collapse with New Zealand losing six wickets for only 38 runs in 13.5 overs.
A swashbuckling 33 off 27 balls by Neil Wagner, which included a couple of sixes and three fours, ensured New Zealand reduced SA’s lead to less than 50.
Nevertheless it was a significant day for the Proteas, who have, understandably, been written off by all and sundry.
“It’s been a tough tour, but there is great camaraderie in the group and we are quite open and honest with each other. We will fight as hard as we can,” Piedt said.
Thursday will be a crucial day as they look to build on their advantage and hopefully the batters can draw inspiration from the performances of the bowlers.
“The game is in the balance. The first few sessions tomorrow will be important,” said Latham.
Proteas live in hope after another difficult day in New Zealand
Black Caps show no mercy as they pummel Proteas
NEIL MANTHORP: Local players outshine the rest as SA20 sparks another sugar rush
