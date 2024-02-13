NEIL MANTHORP: Local players outshine the rest as SA20 sparks another sugar rush
As nice as it was to have some Englishmen and Australians among the squads, none made a material difference to the outcome
13 February 2024 - 05:00
Basking in the afterglow of success is too often frowned upon, whatever the field of endeavour. What is the point of striving for achievement if a goal reached is not to be celebrated?
Naturally, there is a suitable and appropriate length of time for indulgence before the next challenge, but it would be wrong for the masterminds and labourers behind the SA20 not to cherish the results of their hard work for the past 12 months. The tournament was an outstanding success...
