Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: SA cricket is facing a cash crunch

We need lots of matches against India to bail us out

BL Premium
25 April 2023 - 05:00 NEIL MANTHORP

There was no lack of honesty at any time last week when SA’s provincial coaches and CEOs met Cricket SA administrators to discuss the state of the game and what needs to be done to improve it.

The theme was one to which the majority of us can relate: “What can we do to improve the game — that doesn’t cost money.” SA cricket’s financial problems are a long way from being resolved...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.