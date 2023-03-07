Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital

07 March 2023 - 21:29
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital.

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital take questions.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Markets
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Markets
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches four-month low
Markets
2.
Oil prices slip after lower-than-expected Chinese ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stocks this week
Markets
5.
Crude tumbles on strong US stockpiles and rates ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.