Sunrisers out to sink their ‘Yellow Submarine’ highveld opponents

Eastern Cape side will be determined to make amends for their two defeats in the round-robin stage

08 February 2023 - 19:42 Amir Chetty

After losing both their group-stage clashes against the Joburg Super Kings, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be determined to turn the tables on their highveld opponents in the second Betway SA20 semifinal on Thursday.

The sides square off in an eagerly awaited clash at SuperSport Park in Centurion, with the winner taking a step closer to lifting the Thomas Lyte-designed trophy waiting for the champions...

