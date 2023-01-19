Sport / Cricket

SuperKings’ Aaron Phangiso reported for chucking in SA20

Left-arm spinner is able to continue playing while a adjudication panel reviews his action

19 January 2023 - 16:11 STUART HESS
Aaron Phangiso of Joburg Super Kings during the Betway SA20 match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals at Wanderers Stadium on January 17 2023 in Johannesburg. Picture: SA20SPORTZPICS/GALLO IMAGES
Joburg SuperKings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso was cited for an “illegal bowling action” during Tuesday’s Betway SA20 clash against the Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers.

Phangiso was reported for a “suspected illegal bowling action” by the officials, who included the experienced umpiring duo Marais Erasmus and Shaun George. Phangiso played a starring role for the SuperKings in a narrow six-run victory in that match, taking 4/31, the third-best bowling figures in the tournament so far.

The tournament’s Independent Bowling Action Panel, which is made up of match referee representative Gerrie Pienaar, former Proteas bowler Vernon Philander and Cricket SA’s high-performance manager, Vincent Barnes, will adjudicate on the issue.

They have seven days to review video footage from the match before making a judgment.

In the meantime Phangiso can continue to bowl for the SuperKings.

He faced similar scrutiny in 2016 when his action was also deemed illegal shortly before the T20 World Cup that year. Phangiso was part of the Proteas squad for that tournament and had to undergo remedial work to correct his action, which ironically was overseen at the time by Barnes.

The International Cricket Council’s regulations stipulate that a bowler’s action is considered illegal when their elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees. 

