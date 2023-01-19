SuperKings’ Aaron Phangiso reported for chucking in SA20

The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
The ANC’s anti-imperialist stance prompts it to discount aggression against Israel or Ukraine
Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
It may soon be necessary for the country to lure back foreign money as factors supporting portfolio inflows shift
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
DRC president says China minerals deal under Kabila was drawn up ‘very badly’
Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says aim is to keep on growing to reach their goals
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
Joburg SuperKings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso was cited for an “illegal bowling action” during Tuesday’s Betway SA20 clash against the Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers.
Phangiso was reported for a “suspected illegal bowling action” by the officials, who included the experienced umpiring duo Marais Erasmus and Shaun George. Phangiso played a starring role for the SuperKings in a narrow six-run victory in that match, taking 4/31, the third-best bowling figures in the tournament so far.
The tournament’s Independent Bowling Action Panel, which is made up of match referee representative Gerrie Pienaar, former Proteas bowler Vernon Philander and Cricket SA’s high-performance manager, Vincent Barnes, will adjudicate on the issue.
They have seven days to review video footage from the match before making a judgment.
In the meantime Phangiso can continue to bowl for the SuperKings.
He faced similar scrutiny in 2016 when his action was also deemed illegal shortly before the T20 World Cup that year. Phangiso was part of the Proteas squad for that tournament and had to undergo remedial work to correct his action, which ironically was overseen at the time by Barnes.
The International Cricket Council’s regulations stipulate that a bowler’s action is considered illegal when their elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SuperKings’ Aaron Phangiso reported for chucking in SA20
Left-arm spinner is able to continue playing while a adjudication panel reviews his action
Joburg SuperKings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso was cited for an “illegal bowling action” during Tuesday’s Betway SA20 clash against the Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers.
Phangiso was reported for a “suspected illegal bowling action” by the officials, who included the experienced umpiring duo Marais Erasmus and Shaun George. Phangiso played a starring role for the SuperKings in a narrow six-run victory in that match, taking 4/31, the third-best bowling figures in the tournament so far.
The tournament’s Independent Bowling Action Panel, which is made up of match referee representative Gerrie Pienaar, former Proteas bowler Vernon Philander and Cricket SA’s high-performance manager, Vincent Barnes, will adjudicate on the issue.
They have seven days to review video footage from the match before making a judgment.
In the meantime Phangiso can continue to bowl for the SuperKings.
He faced similar scrutiny in 2016 when his action was also deemed illegal shortly before the T20 World Cup that year. Phangiso was part of the Proteas squad for that tournament and had to undergo remedial work to correct his action, which ironically was overseen at the time by Barnes.
The International Cricket Council’s regulations stipulate that a bowler’s action is considered illegal when their elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.
Two straight shooters tasked with restoring wilting Proteas
More uncertainty for Maketa at Cricket SA
NEIL MANTHORP: At least our cricket bosses seem to know how big the mess in SA is
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Batting great Amla calls it a day
Red-hot Jansen steers Sunrisers to the double over Cape Town
Magala gets chance to show he is right fit for Proteas in England series
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.