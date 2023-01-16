NEIL MANTHORP: At least our cricket bosses seem to know how big the mess in SA is

China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
It didn’t always sound easy for Enoch Nkwe as he announced the two new coaches of the Proteas Test and limited overs teams, but he said more than enough of the right things to leave the impression that he is under no illusion about the size of the task ahead of him. And of Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter, who will train the respective teams.
It would be understandable if Cricket SA’s director of cricket did not fully grasp the depth and complexity of the role when he accepted the position but since then there have been chastening Test defeats to England and Australia sandwiching a humiliating exit from the T20 World Cup with defeat to the Netherlands.
An indication of how much more complex the problems are, came with his admission that his promised “inquiry” into the Netherlands debacle, which he indicated would be concluded within “a couple of weeks”, was still not completed more than three months later,
“When is that report going to come? We’ve been busy with that. It’s not just about the T20 World Cup review, we’ve also picked up that we actually need to dive deeper into our system because there are some, some issues that we need to tackle, there’s a lot more ...” Nkwe said. “It shouldn’t be just about the Proteas men’s team, it should be about the system, and how the system supports the Proteas and ensuring that we build a solid support structure that will ensure the Proteas are actually successful moving forward.”
There were encouraging words about the need, and his willingness to be bold and think differently, particularly about the structure of first-class cricket and how it might help make the Proteas competitive again in Test cricket. And how it might not, as has been the case for most of the last century, be the only way to produce Test players.
Apart from boosting the SA A team profile and fixture list Nkwe said that “strength versus strength” fixtures, such as “North versus South or Coastal versus Inland” matches are being considered while not discounting the “David Warner route” to Test cricket, given how much T20 cricket the current and future generations will play. Warner was selected to play T20 Internationals for his country before he had even played a first-class game but recently played his 100th Test match against SA.
Nkwe suggested the two formats, regarded as so radically different by the majority of cricket followers, are “actually quite close” and that the journey between them should not be regarded as impossible. If that comment made the “old school” traditionalists choke on their bag of cherished beliefs handed down through the generations, it may have been the best thing he said in the 45 minutes the briefing lasted. Nkwe never advocated T20 as a breeding ground for Test cricketers, he merely said “don’t discount it”. And he was absolutely right to do so.
At that point in yesterday’s announcement Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki, aware of the potential interpretation of Nkwe’s grand designs, politely interjected: “We are not suddenly flush with cash, we are still in a very difficult financial position as an organisation,” he said. “But we are realistic, we are in the business of trading. If our trading system collapses, there’s really no reason for our existence. So the biggest challenge for us as an organisation is ‘how do we actually get money?’ Maybe we’ve cut too much, but we didn’t have a choice. How do we get some money to put back into the system, to try to arrest the decline, whether perceived or real?
“But I guess we don’t have a choice, we have to go there and see how we actually fund all these dreams and the vision,” Moseki said.
A little less encouraging was the stumbling admission that no arrangements had yet been confirmed for a coaching or management team to take charge of the (yet to be named) national squad for a three-match ODI series against England, which starts in 10 days time. The Proteas need to win at least two of those games and then avoid stumbling (again) against the Netherlands in the final two matches of their rescheduled series at the beginning of April to have a chance of qualifying automatically for the World Cup in India at the end of the year.
“There are going to be some special arrangements for that series which we will announce with the squad later this week. Rob will join us a few days early but there will be an interim arrangement in place,” Nkwe said. Should SA lose the series to world champions England Walter will face the unenviable task of leading the team to Harare in June to play a prequalifier tournament, that will include hosts Zimbabwe and the likes of Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. And the Netherlands.
NEIL MANTHORP: At least our cricket bosses seem to know how big the mess in SA is
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
