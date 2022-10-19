×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Joseph blitzes Zim to keep Windies in the run for Super 12 stage

Fast bowler attacked with precision at the start and returned in his second spell to register career-best figures of 4/16 in T20 internationals

19 October 2022 - 15:18 Sudipto Ganguly
Picture: REUTERS/JASON REED
Picture: REUTERS/JASON REED

Alzarri Joseph led West Indies’ inspired fast bowling display with a four-wicket haul to help them beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs in the T20 World Cup in Hobart on Wednesday and keep the twice former champions in the hunt to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Joseph bowled with pace and precision to cause damage to Zimbabwe at the start and then returned in his second spell to snuff out the remaining fight from the African side to register career-best figures of 4/16 in T20 internationals.

All-rounder Jason Holder provided able support by picking up 3/12 as West Indies bundled out Zimbabwe for 122 after winning the toss and batting first to post 153/7.

Opener Johnson Charles top-scored for West Indies with 45 as the Caribbean side also found the going tough with the bat with Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza causing them problems with his off-spin and other variations to pick up 3/19.

In the day’s first outing, Ireland’s Curtis Campher and George Dockrell combined in an unbroken 119-run stand to take their side to an unlikely six-wicket win over Scotland to leave all four teams in Group B with a win each after two matches.

On Friday, West Indies will meet Ireland while Scotland take on Zimbabwe and the winners from those matches will progress to the Super 12 phase of the tournament.

The Irish looked headed for a second defeat running in Group B when they were reduced to 61/4 in the 10th over chasing a daunting 177-run target to stay alive in the tournament before Campher and Dockrell came together at the crease.

Campher, who also picked up two wickets for nine runs with the ball, smashed an unbeaten 72 off 32 balls while Dockrell stayed 39 not out as Ireland turned the match on its head to bring up victory with an over to spare.

A sparkling 86 from opener Michael Jones helped Scotland post 176/5 after they won the toss and chose to bat first.

After humbling two-time champions West Indies in their opening match, Scotland made a shaky start against the Irish but a 77-run third-wicket stand between Jones and captain Richie Berrington helped them lay the foundation.

Jones hit six fours and four sixes in his 55-ball knock while Berrington made 37 to lay the foundation for the late assault which fetched the Scots 54 runs in the last five overs.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Qatar 2022: Golden generation lift England’s ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Afridi rips into Afghanistan with lethal force
Sport / Cricket
3.
Rossouw oozes confidence ahead of World Cup
Sport / Cricket
4.
SA’s Paula Reto loves making people smile and ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Best thing in football is to be good at being ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Sri Lanka bounce back to beat UAE after opening loss

Sport / Cricket

Windies humbled by Scotland in another T20 World Cup upset

Sport / Cricket

NEIL MANTHORP: Upsets are not so unusual in T20, the format for the underdog

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.