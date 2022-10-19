Two daughters of Ilha Bela set to clash in same race at Vaal

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Mike de Kock has trained many talented females in his illustrious career — notably Durban July winners Ipi Tombe and Igugu — and another who performed with distinction for the stable is Fort Wood’s daughter, Ilha Bela.
Ilha Bela retired to stud the winner of seven races with her major success coming in the SA Oaks.
Quite strangely, two of Ilha Bela’s daughters, Island Beauty and Bonete, will run in the same race at the Vaal on Thursday.
Four-year-old Island Beauty, trained by Brett Crawford, and Bonete, in the care of De Kock, will compete in the first leg of the jackpot at the Free State track.
Crawford’s son, James, has been doing an outstanding job with the stable’s string on the highveld and Irish Tractor and Pink Tourmaline have been recent winners at Turffontein. The former has been entered for the Charity Mile on October 29 but has drawn badly.
It’s interesting that Mary Slack’s Wilgerbosdrift Stud didn’t send either filly to the sales. They would undoubtedly have been popular if sent to auction.
Island Beauty didn’t look anything special in her four outings in the Cape, but with the stable in such good form she should step up on those efforts particularly with Keagan De Melo in the irons.
Bonete is a daughter of Querari who has sired a number of top performers including grade 1 winners Rio Querari and Querari Falcon. The market will indicate if the De Kock inmate is expected to make a winning debut.
De Kock sends six of his team to the Vaal meeting and holds a strong hand in the second race with East Coast, another good mount for De Melo, and Climate Control.
East Coast, a son of The United States, is looking like a shrewd buy at R180,000 as he has turned in three promising efforts — the latest when finishing third behind Quantum Theory in June. If not in need of the run, he can score his second win.
Climate Control — part-owned by the International Racing Club — has had a recent race finishing third of four in a race on the Turffontein inner track. His merit-rating is 10 points less than East Coast.
Perhaps the chief danger to East Coast will be Sean Tarry’s four-year-old, Platinum Sky. This R575,000 son of Silvano gets the blinkers fitted for the first time and has been priced up favourite at 15-10.
Another of Silvano’s offspring, Princess Philippa, can take advantage of a favourable draw to beat nine rivals in the seventh race. The filly’s recent second behind stablemate, Captain Peg, was a good performance and she gets the vote to beat Golden Aspen, Paton’s Tears and Ashley Fortune’s frustrating filly, Special Variety.
Pettigrew also has a chance of winning the fifth race with his four-year-old filly, Nice Move. The daughter of Visionaire has been placed in each of her six starts and is overdue to leave the maiden ranks.
Candice Dawson’s runner, Lady Regent, could be a threat back in maiden company while it will be interesting to see if there’s market support for Tarry’s R1.1m filly, October Fair.
The three-year-old is well-related being a half-sister to Tempting Fate (Equus Champion Two Year-Old Colt in 2019/2020) and to three-time winner, Spring Break. No surprise she was an expensive yearling when offered at the 2021 National Yearling Sale by Avontuur Farm.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: No Selection
2nd Race: (4) East Coast (1) Platinum Sky (5) Climate Control (2) Diesel And Dust
3rd Race: (1) Big Five (2) Thermopylae (3) Samthewiseman (10) Dungeons
4th Race: (1) Island Beauty (4) Memorial Day (8) Bonete (9) Rosy Lemon
5th Race: (11) October Fair (1) Nice Move (3) Lady Regent (4) Mighty Goddess
6th Race: (1) Esqueville (2) Stormy Seas (10) Trust The Fire (6) Montmerency
7th Race: (5) Princess Philippa (4) Golden Aspen (1) Paton's Tears (8) Special Variety
8th Race: (7) Angel's Wish (11) Reny (4) Asiye Phambili (2) Gin And Tonic
Two daughters of Ilha Bela set to clash in same race at Vaal
Island Beauty and Bonete will compete in the first leg of the jackpot
