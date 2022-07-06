VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Community builder Dobson has a distinct coaching brand
His idea of success is ensuring that players commit to their province, connect with fans and set examples
06 July 2022 - 16:49
John Dobson is a most unusual SA sporting coach. His idea of success is ensuring that his players commit to their province, connect with their fans and set exemplary examples as human beings. Dobson builds communities through his team.
His intellectual, novel approach to motivation at a Stormers team talk includes lessons of history. The battle of Bangui was a favourite. The SA Defence Force in 2012 was dispatched, underresourced in firepower and manpower, (200 vs 7,000), to assist the Central African Republic. The troops fought a courageous battle against all odds but were forced to retreat. The French Foreign legion leader said of those men, “their bravery was supreme”. ..
